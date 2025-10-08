Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Getting Free DLC in Upcoming Update

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 proved to be a surprise hit, throwing its name in the ring for Game of the Year 2025. It had a stellar launch and reception, and now, five months after launching in April, it has reached a major milestone. Sandfall Interactive’s gorgeous and emotional turn-based RPG has sold five million copies worldwide, leading the developer to announce a surprise free update. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has seen numerous updates and patches since its release, but this one will be a major update that brings new content to fans, including late-game challenges.

Sandfall Interactive revealed that the upcoming free update will add a new playable environment. This not only means a new, beautiful area to explore, but new enemies to fight and surprises to discover. It will also add challenging bosses for late-game players to test their skills against. Other additions in this major update include new character customizations as well as new text and UI localization in Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian language. The developer also teased that there will be more, but has left this a surprise.

No release date was given for when this update is expected to be released, but the consensus among fans is that it will be released on all platforms within the coming months. Excitement for this update is palpable, as the community speculates what it could be. Some have gone so far as to beg Sandfall Interactive to charge for it so they show their appreciation, while others hope it doesn’t come too soon so they can finish the recently released and well-received Ghost of Yotei first.

It has been a remarkable year for Sandfall Interactive and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. For an AA debut title, its praise has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it is deserving of its GOTY hype. Only time will tell how this update affects the game, but considering it comes after release, those that felt the story wrapped up perfectly shouldn’t have to worry about it affecting the various endings, and can treat it like a bonus.

image courtesy of sandfall interactive

This isn’t the first time that a game has gone on to receive a sizeable free update. It is more common in indie or AA games, but some AAA games have gone this route before. Indies like Vampire Survivors and Powerwash Simulator, or AAA games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, have seen numerous free updates after launch. Considering the state of the gaming industry’s greed with prerelease DLC like Pokemon Legends: Z-A, these updates are pleasant surprises and ways to reward fans.

