Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update Adds Major Quality of Life Features

The next update has been released for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, making the already incredible RPG even better. While the update itself is relatively small, it includes features fans have wanted since the game launched. These quality of life features join a list of bug fixes implemented by developer Sandfall Interactive. The patch notes reveal all the changes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Update 1.4.0, along with a tease by the developers for the game’s future.

The biggest addition in the 1.4.0 Update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the new Battle Retry feature. While death isn’t very punishing in the game, having the option to immediately retry it will save players a lot of time. Additionally, Sandfall Interactive has introduced an option to autoplay dialogue outside of cutscenes and added volume sliders for enhanced audio customization.

Numerous bugs have been addressed in the game. These include combat bugs, such as characters gaining immortality with certain combos, as well as miscellaneous bugs. New game saves, accidentally being teleported, and more issues have been resolved in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

For a full list of the 1.4.0 Update patch notes for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 today, continue reading below.

clair obscur: expedition 33’s party memebers.

Performance & Visuals

DLSS & XeSS Enhancements: Added Frame Generation and Low Latency Mode support for both DLSS and XeSS (compatible GPUs only). Enjoy smoother gameplay and lower input lag!

Quality of Life Improvements

Battle Retry Prompt: A new pop-up window appears after defeat, giving you the option to quickly retry the battle.

Lumina Cost Display: The Pictos menu now clearly displays the Lumina cost of each ability for better planning.

Autoplay Dialogue: Added an optional autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes. You can toggle it in the settings and during dialogues.

Separate Volume Sliders: Audio settings now lets you independently adjust the volume for exploration and combat phases.

Accessibility

Added icons to Lune’s Stains to improve readability and accessibility for colorblind players.

Combat

Lune’s “Thermal Transfer” skill will no longer grant an extra turn without meeting the Stain consumption requirements

Characters will no longer gain immortality when using the Second Chance pictos combined with Healing Boon and Protecting Death

Misc:

Fixed the Rocher holding a crystal occasionally despawning after reentering the Stone Wave Cliffs

Fixed some players being teleported behind the Monolith upon loading a save

Fixed Gameplay modifiers being applied to a New Game save when enabled on other saves

Fixed landing as Esquie without the party spawning, leading to input loss

Fixed the Fog on Flying Manor covering the screen and blocking the view on Steam Deck

Achievements:

Fixed journals vanishing after loading a Save File that was created at the exact moment of picking up that journal

The following two trophies should now pop for you when you load your save if you were effected by these bugs:

Fixed “Expeditioner” and “Trailbreaker” achievements not unlocking if the characters reach a level higher than 33 or 66 after a battle

Fixed ‘Connoisseur’ and ‘Follow The Trail’ achievements not unlocking after collecting all required items on some savefiles

Environmental Polish