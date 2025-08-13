The 5 Highest-Rated Games of 2025 So Far

2025 has so far been a solid year for gaming. It might not (as of now) be as deep as years like 2023, 2018, 2017, 2013, and some others, but it has had several excellent titles that should make it a really fun year to revisit when it’s over, whether for Game of the Year discussions or just to compare to other years.

Of course, the year is only a little over half over. Plenty of games are yet to be released, including Gears of War: Reloaded, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Borderlands 4, Ghost of Yotei, Battlefield 6, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, The Outer Worlds 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong (allegedly). Many of them will be right alongside the best 2025 has to offer, which currently consists of the following five games.

5. Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the long-awaited sequel to one of the most unique story games ever made. It’s the follow-up to Hideo Kojima’s original vision, which certainly lends itself to critics. One of the most legendary game creators of all time, Kojima always gets a boost with critics, which helps the 89 Metacritic score.

But that’s not all. Gamers are also loving the sequel, giving it a sturdy 8.8 user score. What it has going for it is terrific worldbuilding, excellent narrative, stunning graphics, and unique gameplay. Sure, it’s an action game, but there just isn’t anything else like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach right now. Gamers might’ve liked it less than some of the other games on this list, but the Kojima factor, as well as the fact that it is so narrative-driven, will help it contend for Game of the Year in 2025.

4. Donkey Kong: Bananza

Nintendo is officially back with Donkey Kong: Bananza. The Game Awards loves Nintendo and there’s a bit of a bump for their games, but this one doesn’t need help. Bananza has a 91 Metacritic score and 9.1 user score. One year after Astro Bot redefined 3D platforming, another 3D platformer is positioned to do really well when the awards season comes around.

It has excellent gameplay, with the world destruction ability doing two things. One, it gives players a totally unique way to play the game every single time, and two, it is a technical feat since that’s not easy to develop and design, especially on an admittedly still lackluster console in terms of power. The Nintendo Switch 2 can’t do what the PlayStation 5 can, and yet, Donkey Kong Bananza is a huge feat on all fronts.

3. Split Fiction

Split Fiction has something that no other awards contender has yet: co-op gameplay. Sure, you can have two players in Donkey Kong: Bananza, but that’s kind of a throwaway feature that is far from integral to the gameplay. Split Fiction‘s co-op is intentional and necessary. That does mean that a swathe of gamers can’t play it, but those who have are loving it. It’s sitting at 91 on Metacritic with a very strong 8.7 user score.

It is being praised by gamers for its terrific level design, which may not be a shock for It Takes Two gamers, its incredible narrative character development, and innovative mechanics. It’s a great game, and it gets players to play with one another, which is rare for games that aren’t online multiplayer live service titles.

2. Blue Prince

Blue Prince is maybe the hidden gem of 2025. It has a sterling 92 on Metacritic. Unfortunately, it has not had the same success with gamers. It has a solid 7.5 user score, which is a far cry lower than how critics felt about the title. It’s pretty unique, serving as a roguelike puzzle game. That unique nature might help it gain some steam at the Game Awards, perhaps similar to Balatro last year. Balatro wasn’t the typical awards darling, and neither is Blue Prince.

It cannot be understated how unique this title is. It has been praised by those who love it because of its nearly unprecedented blend of gameplay elements. There just isn’t anything else like it out there right now, which might not have thrilled gamers quite as much, but critics adored it. It also helps to have an engaging mystery narrative, which Blue Prince does.

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 might’ve launched earlier in the year than some of these other games, but it cannot be overlooked. With a 93 rating on Metacritic, it is positioned to really compete for some hardware at the Game Awards. The user score is an even better 9.7, signifying how much players love this one. Fans have hailed it as one of the best turn-based games of all time, which is exceptionally high praise.

Thanks to a highly enthralling story, incredible visuals, and unique turn-based combat, Clar Obscur: Expedition 33 stunned the gaming community and immediately became a Game of the Year contender. As it pertains to that, it has a very good shot. It was pretty unheralded coming into the year, similarly to Blue Prince, which helps it get a bit of an underdog status that might play well against some of the big-budget blockbusters it is up against.