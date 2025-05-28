EA Sports College Football 26 Gets First Look Ahead of Full Reveal

EA has officially given the first look at EA Sports College Football 26 and has teased more information to be revealed tomorrow, May 28th. The teaser features Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The team is the winner of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, which has resulted in it being the most prominent school highlighted in promotional materials so far.

Not much is known about EA Sports College Football 26, but EA will give a more in-depth look tomorrow. The game will be available on July 10th, and those who pre-order the MVP Bundle, which also includes EA Sports Madden NFL 26, or the Deluxe Edition EA Sports College Football 26, will gain three days of early access.

Your first look at College Football 26 – more ways than ever to bring glory home.



Coming July 10. Full reveal tomorrow.



Your first look at College Football 26 – more ways than ever to bring glory home.

Coming July 10. Full reveal tomorrow.

During the official reveal, players can expect to see the changes and upgrades from the previous iteration of the series. New plays, players, and upgraded abilities await College Football fans in EA Sports College Football 26. Players will be able to once again play as a new high school recruit and work their way toward a Heisman or coaching position.

The EA Sports College Football 26 MVP Bundle and Deluxe Edition include a variety of bonuses. These are the base game, 3-day early access, 4,600 College Football Points, early access solo challenges, Top Prospect Pack, All Hands Ultimate Team Pack, Dynasty Coach Points, and Road to Glory Skill Points. Those who pre-order the MVP Bundle also get an exclusive CUT Elite Player Item.

EA Sports College Football 26 is priced at $69.99 for the Standard Edition, $99.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and $149.99 for the MVP Bundle that includes Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition. EA Sports College Football 26 offers a 10% discount for those with EA Play.