New York Times Connections Answers for March 12th

Having a hard time with today’s Connections puzzle? Lucky for you, we have all the correct categories and answers for March 12th’s Connections puzzle for The New York Times. In terms of the games offered by The New York Times, Connections is a frequent favorite of fans, including those who play Strands and Wordle. Much like yesterday’s, today’s Connections is a bit on the easier side, though it does have some stumpers. Fortunately, if you need assistance, we have all of the answers, plus some hints, for March 12th’s Connections so you can keep your streak and play on.

In a nutshell, every puzzle in Connections has four secret categories that relate to four of the 16 words available in some way. Select four words or phrases that you think may be linked and, if you’re correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category goes by its own color, with yellow being the easiest to solve, then green, blue, and the hardest, purple. The categories can range from types of shoes or 90s sitcoms to materials in Minecraft or stock market company abbreviations. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed. Luckily, if you want to maintain your streak but are struggling to figure out what today’s answers are, we’ve got you covered.

today’s Connections is a bit easier than previous days.

Today, March 12th, as mentioned before, is a bit on the easier side, much like yesterday’s, which is nice compared to March 10th’s tough categories. The words in Connections for March 12th are as follows: Orange, Ketchup, Elmo, Cotton, Sugar, Eye, Rose, Month, Eggs, Rock, Purple, Butter, Flour, Cardinal, John, and Silver. If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Follow the recipe

Green: Associate with a primary color

Blue: You won’t see these words in poetry

Purple: Think of sweet things

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 12th’s Connections:

Yellow: Ingredients In Classic Pound Cake

Green: Things That Are Red

Blue: Words Said To Have No Exact Rhymes

Purple: ____ Candy

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 12th:

Yellow: Butter, Eggs, Flour, Sugar

Green: Cardinal, Elmo, Ketchup, Rose

Blue: Month, Orange, Purple, Silver

Purple: Cotton, Eye, John, Rock

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.