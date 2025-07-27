New Deal Makes Some of the Best Cozy Games Less Than $2

I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for my next favorite cozy game. The next few months are stacked with some truly exciting releases, including Tales of the Shire and Witchbrook. But with so many games coming out all the time, it’s easy to miss out on some of the best ones. After all, most of us can only afford so many full-price games a year. That’s where deals and discounts come in to help get a hold of those titles on our wishlists. And a recent cozy game bundle has some true gems marked down to as little as $1.45 each.

Often, cozy games are less expensive than games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered or your Mario Kart World. This is partly because so many of the best cozies are also indie games, which tend to come in at lower costs than AAA titles. But even if most of the best farming sims and management games come in under $80, we never say no to a solid discount. And the new Build Your Own Cozy Games Bundle on Fanatical is offering just that, on some truly phenomenal games.

This deal features a total of 19 cozy games, which you can add to your own customer bundle for a massive discount. The included titles range from $4.99 to $39.99 at full price, but you can get them for way less through this limited-time deal. The bundle offers 3+ games for $1.65 per game, 5+ games for $1.60 a game, or 7+ games for just $1.45 each. Like any Fanatical deal, this offer includes a Steam code for the selected games. The cozy game bundle deal is available as long as supplies last, meaning some games may sell out sooner than others.

Cozy Games on Sale Through the Fanatical Cozy Game Bundle

Before we dig into the full list, allow me to point out a few of the gems included in this deal. Most importantly, the bundle includes the iconic Lemon Cake, still considered to be one of the best bakery management games around. Relatively recent releases like sticker design game Sticky Business and farming sim Pixelshire are also on offer. If you love an idle game, I recommend A Little Life, which is basically The Sims but at the bottom of your screen. As for more story-driven titles, both Lake and Paper Trail have gotten great reviews from gamers.

Now, for the full list of games included in the bundle. As of the time I’m writing this, all 19 titles are still available, but that’s subject to change as some games sell out.

Alchemy Story – Normally $19.99

A Tiny Sticker Tale – Normally $9.99

BunnyPark – Normally $4.99

Button City – Normally $19.99

Coffee Shop Tycoon – Normally $9.99

Cyrano – Normally $2.99

Hidden Cats Triple Pack – Normally $6.97

Hidden in My Paradise – Normally $9.99

Hokko Life – Normally $19.99

No Place Like Home – Normally $19.99

Outlanders – Normally $14.99

Pixelshire – Normally $19.99

Re:Fresh – Normally $4.99

Sticky Business – Normally $9.99

My Little Life – Normally $5.99

Lake – Normally $19.99

Paper Trail – Normally $19.99

The Witness – Normally $39.99

As you can see, this offer includes a wide variety of genres. There are your management sims, life sims, idle games, and more immersive story-driven titles as well. Most games are available for PC or Mac, with many verified for Steam Deck, as well. Essentially, this gaming deal has something to offer just about anyone. It’s only around while supplies last, so act fast if these games are on your wishlist.