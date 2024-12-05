Cozy Games Deal Has 7 Iconic Games for the Price of One

2024 has been an amazing year for cozy games, even with a few disappointed release delays for games like Tales of the Shire. With so many amazing games to choose from, cozy gamers on a budget may struggle to keep up with cozy classics and new favorites. That’s where sales and special deals come in handy, letting savvy gamers grab several games for less. The recently announced Wholesome Snack bundle is truly one of the most iconic sets of cozy games to ever be sold together for a low price, and players need to take note.

Humble Bundle offers various discounted bundles, letting people choose how much they want to spend to support certain charities and receive discounted rewards in return. They offer many different kinds of bundles, but video games are a common staple, and cozy games seem to be a particular favorite. Yet even amongst fairly regularly announced deals, the Wholesome Snack Steam code bundle is a standout because of the impressive, iconic cozy gaming titles it includes. There are seven cozy games included, with a few juggernauts and some with dedicated, smaller fanbases.

Cozy coworking in Spirit City: Lofi Sessions.

This game bundle is offered curated by Wholesome Games and is released in anticipation of their Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards indie game showcase on December 10th. This event will feature world premieres, demos, and game announcements from within the indie space, to highlight some of the games that won’t be on The Game Awards stage. But before looking ahead to what’s new and exciting in the world of cozy games, Wholesome Games wants to celebrate some of the greatest indie cozies of the recent past.

The Wholesome Snack 2024 Game Bundle includes massive 2024 hit Little Kitty, Big City and 2023’s beloved fantasy farming sim, Faefarm, alongside a few more truly exciting cozy games. The full seven-game bundle costs a minimum donation of $22 and includes:

Little Kitty, Big City (normally $24.99)

Faefarm (normally $29.99)

Faefarm Official Soundtrack (normally $9.99)

The Ranch of Rivershine (normally $29.99)

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (normally $11.99)

Minami Lane (normally $4.99)

Rusty’s Retirement (normally $6.99)

Available now, we're thrilled to reveal our @Humble Bundle to support @WCKitchen and celebrate Wholesome Snack!



🐱 Little Kitty, Big City

✨Fae Farm

🐴 The Ranch of Rivershine

🎧 Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

🍃 Minami Lane

🤖 Rusty’s Retirementhttps://t.co/8OLCSNWyKf pic.twitter.com/0aMBiAfF20 — Wholesome Games | Wholesome Snack Dec. 10 (@_wholesomegames) December 4, 2024

While a couple of these games, like the truly adorable Minami Lane, are micro-games with low price points, having them all wrapped up together like this is an amazing deal. In fact, the full price value of all these games together would normally be around $118, so it’s quite a steal for cozy gamers looking to fill their Steam libraries with goodies for the winter season. Plus, the money goes towards supporting World Central Kitchen, a charity focused on addressing food insecurity after natural disasters. So gamers can spend a little less, get some great games, and know their proceeds are helping to support charity.

If $22 still feels steep or if a few of these games are already in that Steam library, there are two smaller versions of the bundle as well. For a minimum of $10, gamers can get Spirit City, Minami Lane, and Rusty’s Retirement. If cozy gamified productivity isn’t the vibe (or Spirit City is already in a gamer’s regular rotation), the two micro-games are bundled together for just $5.

The Wholesome Snack Humble Bundle deal is around until December 25, giving gamers a bit of time to mull over the purchase for themselves or a friend who needs some cozy goodness.