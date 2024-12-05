Prime Gaming Gives Away 10 More Free Games Thanks to Secret Level

Time to catch up on your lore, gamers. In honor of Prime Video’s Secret Level series dropping on December 10th, Prime Gaming has announced 10 new titles available for free. Furthermore, all of those titles are related to IPs featured in the highly-anticipated show like Warhammer, Dungeons & Dragons, and The Outer Worlds.

For those who don’t know, Prime Video’s Secret Level is a new fully-animated CG series directed by Blur Studio, the same team behind Netflix’s Love, Death, and Robots, headed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller. Each episode will feature a gaming IP and tell a story within its world, done by an incredible lineup of actors like Keanu Reeves and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Some of the titles included are Sifu, Armored Core, Spelunky, and the short-lived Concord, which will still have an episode. The show will come out on December 10th with two episodes, with another two dropping every week.

As the show is on Prime Video, Prime Gaming was sure to have some deals going, but it seems they are going all out this time around. Lots of deals on featured IPs are available on Amazon in celebration of the show’s upcoming release. The hotly-anticipated PlayStation-centric episode is a huge highlight, so fans will be happy to know a bevy of sales are happening on PlayStation titles like Ghost of Tsushima and God of War: Ragnarok. Furthermore, Amazon Luna players can play Mega Man 11, letting fans get back into the robotic goodness before its episode. If multiplayer is more your style, surprise drops for New World: Aeturnum will come out on December 10th for the episode’s release.

Still, Prime Gaming seems to be the perfect place, with many related titles, as well as some welcome surprises, will be available to claim for free starting today. These include Baldur’s Gate I & II: Enhanced Edition, The Outer Worlds, and Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition. However, one IP that houses three of the ten titles is Warhammer 40,000, which had had quite the success this year with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Both Dawn of War’s and the first Space Marine will be available to redeem, with Dawn of War II coming out on December 12th instead of today like the others.

As always, the codes can be fully claimed from their respective websites and launchers. About half of the codes are from GOG, so make sure to download the launcher to ensure you’ll be able to play the games as soon as you claim the code. The same sentiment goes for the Amazon Games App and the Epic Games Store. To get the codes, head to Prime Gaming, find the game/s you want to get, and redeem the code/s. Below is a list of all the titles that’ll be available for free for Prime members to claim and get into before Secret Level’s release.

Free titles from Prime Gaming and Amazon Luna for Secret Level.

Available Now

Available December 12th

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II [Amazon Games App] – PLEASE NOTE: This version of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II is single-player only. Online multiplayer mode is not supported.

Unlike other services with free titles, there a lot more leeway in terms of claiming them before they expire via this website. These surprise drops aren't too out of place given Prime Gaming's reputation, but it adds a lot to the already huge December titles from earlier this week.