Critical Role Announces Campaign 3 Start Date

Critical Role has announced plans for its third full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign, including a start date set for October. The next Critical Role campaign will launch on October 21st on the Critical Role Twitch channel at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. Critical Role confirmed that the core cast of Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O’Brien will be returning for the next campaign. Critical Role also announced that the next campaign will be set in the desert continent of Marquet and that it will chronologically be set after the events of Exandria Unlimited and the recently wrapped Campaign 2. During a State of the Role address, Mercer, Willingham, and Ray noted that other content released in the upcoming year would feature other “storytellers” besides Mercer. Episodes will continue to be pre-recorded and the group plans to take one Thursday off a month.

In addition to the Campaign 3 announcement, Critical Role also announced that Cinemark would screen the first episode of the new campaign in 20 select theaters. Tickets for the screening can be found at Cinemark’s website.

Critical Role is a popular web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series launched on Geek & Sundry back in 2015 and spun out into its own channel shortly after the launch of its second season. The show is credited as one of the reasons for Dungeons & Dragons‘ recent mainstream success and is widely considered to be one of the most successful “let’s play” tabletop livestreams. Over the past several years, Critical Role has grown into a full-fledged media empire. In addition to its weekly programming on Twitch, Critical Role is also developing an animated series for Amazon Prime and has a large merchandise line that includes everything from comics published by Dark Horse to Funko POP! figures to young adult novels. Critical Role also recently launched its own tabletop publishing house. The series also collaborated with Wizards of the Coast to publish an official D&D rulebook set in their world. A second campaign sourcebook – Tal’Dorei Reborn – is expected for release in 2022.

New episodes of Critical Role will air at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET every Thursday on Critical Role’s Twitch channel. Episodes will also be posted on YouTube the Monday after they air, and a podcast version will also be available.