Critical Role Reveals Big Relationship Change to Two Vox Machina Members

The new Critical Role sourcebook revealed a major relationship change to two members of the adventure party Vox Machina, but it could leave some fans unhappy. Earlier this month, Critical Role’s Darrington Press published Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn, an updated campaign book detailing the continent of Tal’Dorei, which is best known as the home and stomping ground of Vox Machina during the first campaign. While the book provides players with a full host of options for building a campaign set in Tal’Dorei, it also provides new details about what happened to the Vox Machina after their main adventures ended. While we knew that the adventuring team settled down after their climactic fight against the Whispered One, Vecna, it turns out that not everyone remained that way.

Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn is set 25 years after the conclusion of the first Critical Role campaign to bring the continent of Tal’Dorei mostly in line with events that occurred during the second campaign. The book reveals that many of Vox Machina’s members reside in Whitestone – Percy and Vex still hold leadership positions at the city, Keyleth is a frequent visitor, Grog hosts a fighting tournament in the city, and Pike moved to the city and built a temple to her god there. However, Pike moved to Whitestone alone, as Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn reveals that her and Scanlan Shorthalt got a divorce after their two children went off to school.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The divorce was an amicable one, with Scanlan and Pike remaining good friends afterwards, but it seems that the two went off on different paths after the end of the Vox Machina campaigns. Pike remains in Whitestone while Scanlan travels across Tal’Dorei performing and assisting his daughter Kaylie with the trading business Meatman Imports and Sexports. Scanlan does travel to Whitestone during the summer to see his ex-wife Pike and their friends, and the book mentions that even remain occasional lovers. Still, it seems like a bittersweet change that some Vox Machina fans might not like.

Of course, fans will be able to watch the start of Pike and Scanlan’s romance in The Legend of Vox Machina, which is now streaming on Prime Video. Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn is also available from Critical Role’s website.