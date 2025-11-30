Cyberpunk 2 Won’t Release This Generation Based on New Report

Cyberpunk 2 isn’t expected to release anytime soon, and you may even be waiting until PS6 to get your hands on it. Gaming is one of the most exciting entertainment mediums out there, but for fans, it is also one of the most frustrating. Sequels and new games from your favorite studios take many, many years to make. The demand for greater graphical fidelity, larger worlds, deeper mechanics, and more expansive stories means that some of the biggest developers will spend upwards of five years to make a new game. When all is said and done, it will have taken Rockstar Games roughly eight years to make GTA 6 with over a decade between it and GTA 5.

As such, gamers spend a lot of time waiting. Of course, there are other great games in-between, including surprise hits like Expedition 33, but those white whales can take what feels like an eternity to make. Cyberpunk 2 will, unfortunately, be a long wait. Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020 and had a pretty horrific launch. CD Projekt Red spent several years fixing the game, ultimately achieving its intended vision by 2023 with the release of Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty expansion. Despite the game’s troubles, it still sold like hot cakes and garnered a strong response from fans, allowing a sequel to move forward.

Cyberpunk 2 Likely Won’t Release Until the PS6

CD Projekt Red is now working on Cyberpunk 2, but it will be years before we get to play it. In a recent investors report, the studio claimed that Cyberpunk 2 is in pre-production, which is a crucial stage where the game is prototyped and development is planned out accordingly. The studio is scaling up the team and expects to double its size within the next two years. That would indicate that there are no plans to release Cyberpunk 2 before 2028 at the absolute earliest, if they are planning to significantly expand the team through 2027.

It is believed that The Witcher 4 could release by 2028, however, and it’s possible that would then free up some staff to go work on Cyberpunk 2. However, it seems like a 2029 or maybe even 2030 release for Cyberpunk 2 is likely. If that’s the case, don’t expect this game to release before PS6 and the next Xbox. The next wave of consoles is expected by 2027, so while it’s possible it could still release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it will most likely target the next-generation of hardware.

We don’t know a ton about the sci-fi sequel, but Keanu Reeves has expressed interest in being in Cyberpunk 2. It seems unlikely that V will return as protagonist, so it’s unclear how that would work, but if there’s a will, there’s a way! It’s hard to imagine CD Projekt Red would turn down the opportunity to bring back Johnny Silverhand if Reeves is truly interested.

