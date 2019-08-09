Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes a Card Game

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 video game is getting a card game tie-in. CMON! announced they were working with Cyberpunk 2077 to develop Cyberpunk 2077 – Afterlife: The Card Game. The new deckbuilding game is set in the world of Night City, with the players becoming Fixers who recruit cyberpunks, equip them, and then send them out on missions. Each successful mission builds up a player’s Street Cred (which appears to serve as victory points for the game) and the cyberpunks who survive their missions become Veterans that can impart their knowledge and experience to new recruits. Players will need to sacrifice cards from their deck to generate funds to purchase new ones.

Cyberpunk 2077 is being developed by CD Projekt Red, the makers of The Witcher series of games. First announced in 2012, CD Projekt Red revealed that the game would be released in 2020 and would star Keanu Reeves as the voice of Johnny Silverhand. The Cyberpunk series actually has its roots in tabletop games. The original Cyberpunk was a tabletop RPG released in 1988 and later spawned a sequel game, Cyberpunk 2020. The franchise also spawned the popular Netrunner card game, which was developed by Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield. Netrunner was later re-released by Fantasy Flight Games as Android: Netrunner, a Living Card Game that ended last year and is now out of print.

Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the original Cyberpunk RPG and the founder of R. Talsorian Games, confirmed that he was working on a new version of the Cyberpunk tabletop RPG, although no release date has been announced yet. It seems likely that any Cyberpunk tabletop game (including Cyberpunk 2077 – Afterlife: The Card Game) would be released around Cyberpunk 2077‘s April 2020 release date.