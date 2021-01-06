Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Allows for New Male V Romance Option With Full Dialogue

✖

In case you somehow weren't already aware, there are several different romance options in CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, but not every character can be romanced by every type of protagonist. A certain combination of body type and voice type gates off some of them, and while one character might be interested in a female body type paired with a female voice type, another will not, and so on. And yet, it would appear that CD Projekt Red included voiceovers in such a way that modders have discovered you can actually break all of those rules -- with full dialogue.

Warning: some spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 follow.

In this instance, specifically, PC modders have cobbled together a Male V romance path for Judy Alvarez, one of the game's romance options that is traditionally locked to the female body type with a female voice type. The romance isn't even an option until extremely late in her personal line of quests, so it's possible that folks wouldn't necessarily pick up on her disinterest before it is too late. But thanks to some mods, the male body type and male voice type can go through the whole scene as usual.

While the full dialogue for Male V in these scenes might at first seem to be some sort of cut content with romances being locked out to certain characters late in development, a representative for CD Projekt Red claimed otherwise, according to Eurogamer. "It was simply more convenient and easier for our localization team from a production point of view to record all lines with both voices, so we could avoid missing something by mistake that would require future recordings," the representative stated. "This was done with pretty much everything just to be on the safe side although it can vary between the different languages. Judy was always only a female V romance partner and that was the artistic vision from the start, there was no male romance option cut from the game."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

