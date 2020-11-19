New Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer Released

✖

CD Projekt Red closed out its latest Cyberpunk 2077 preview from this week’s Night City Wire episode with one of the longest looks yet at gameplay from the upcoming game. The same Night City Wire episode also covered insights from Keanu Reeves on the topic of his Johnny Silverhand character and an impressive look at the robust soundtrack for the game, so if you’re looking for enough details to hold you over until December 10th, today is the day for that.

The gameplay trailer shown below wasn’t the type of gameplay preview that most people prefer to see where it’s straight-up, hands-on-the-gamepad gameplay where you can see the HUD and everything the player’s doing from a first-person perspective, but it still showed tons of footage from Cyberpunk 2077. Gangs, pivotal NPCs, weapons, combat, and the many different parts of Night City players will explore can be seen throughout what amounts to over five minutes of footage.

Commentary accompanying the gameplay footage brings players up to speed if they’ve been slacking on their Cyberpunk 2077 details. You’ll be playing the game in Night City as an outlaw who’s got the power to choose their path through a dizzying number of options and crucial decisions you’ll make while interacting with the gangs and characters referenced previously. In true RPG fashion, your decisions made about your character will also govern how you’re able to approach situation whether that means going in stealthily, with a technological advantage, or getting your way through brute force. Body modifications and other high-tech augments are a big part of Cyberpunk 2077, and they’ll help you through all of your missions as seen in the footage above.

Night City Wire previews like this one have been shared routinely in the buildup to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but this one that feature the gameplay footage, Reeves, and more may sting a bit for those who have been looking forward to the game. That’s because this Night City Wire episode released on November 19th, the same day when the game was supposed to release on all planned platforms before its most recent delay. That delay pushed the game back to December 10th which was never too far away from the previous date, but it’s one of several release delays that pushed the game back to around a month after everyone was expecting to be able to play it on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Barring any other last-minute delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will now release on December 10th.