Cyberpunk 2077: Interactive Guide Map of Night City Released

Someone made an interactive map of Night City for Cyberpunk 2077. Piggyback Guides did all those gamers trying to work their way through the blockbuster title a solid by launching this wild map. Basically, like google maps from above, their tool allows players to scroll through location markers, and checklists for all the sections that make up that world. It’s amazing that people can make these kinds of tools now, but we’re in a completely different age as it stands now. For now, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Polish. Chinese, Japanese and Russian will be added at a later date. Even so, Just knowing where all the markers and missions are on the map would be helpful for a ton of players. Anyone could tell you that there’s no shortage of content to pursue in Night City. It’s all a matter of getting down and the weeds and exploring yourself.

For current get players on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One, the launch weekend for the game was a bit rough. Developer CD Project Red actually issued an apology for that poor start to things this week. A lot of gamers were upset that an experience they invested in so thoroughly would rush this title out in the condition it was.

Say hi to the Official #Cyberpunk2077 Interactive Map, the indispensable extension to the Guide – featuring an exclusive, 4.2 gigapixel satellite-view map of Night City, location markers & unique progress tracker. Available in 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇱. Soon: 🇨🇳🇯🇵🇷🇺https://t.co/NvVL5UAq6x pic.twitter.com/qhKVPyd5rl — Piggyback (@PiggybackGuides) December 16, 2020

"It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen," Michał Nowakowski, SVP Business Development at the company said on a call this week. "We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause."

"In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side," Nowakowski added. "I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned."

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check it out on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. Read all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

