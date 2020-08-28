Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms Important Customization Feature

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has confirmed it will have an important customization feature when it launches via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Over the past few years, accessibility has become a huge topic of discussion in games. In the past, many games put accessibility options on the backburner, but thankfully this is starting to change.

One accessibility feature that has been hotly discussed in the past is subtitles, or more specifically subtitle size. Many games release with insufficiently sized subtitles, with no option to make said subtitles bigger. And this is a problem for people with impaired vision.

In the build-up to release, many have pointed out Cyberpunk 2077's small subtitles, which are made even harder to read due to the color scheme used. Addressing these concerns, the game's official Twitter account confirmed you will be able to adjust the color and size of subtitles.

Unfortunately, this is all the game's official Twitter account reveals. In other words, it's unclear how these accessibility options will be realized or how robust they will be. For the moment, CD Projekt Red hasn't detailed them or shown them off. However, there's a decent chance we will learn more about the game's accessibility options closer to launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

For more coverage on the highly-anticipated open-world RPG -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.