Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Perform Dark Ritual to Prevent Another Delay

Cyberpunk 2077 has had 4,568 different release dates, and to ensure the latest sticks fans of the upcoming PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game are going to extreme measures, including performing dark rituals. Not actually, but you get the point: fans of the game are worried it could be delayed again.

Taking to Twitter, one fan posted a video featuring a mock dark ritual performed to prevent another delay. As you would expect, the video quickly started to make the rounds within the Cyberpunk 2077 community. And as you can see, it's not a real dark ritual, but it does demonstrate how passionate the game's fanbase is. Plenty of games have been delayed several times recently, including Dying Light 2 and The Last of Us Part II, but you don't see or never saw any fans tapping into the dark magic to prevent another delay.

The video comes on the back of growing, largely unfounded fears that the game -- which has been delayed several times -- could be delayed again. Most of this speculation is based on little snippets from developers on the game suggesting there's still a lot of work to do, but you'd assume CD Projekt Red wouldn't have provided another date if it wasn't confident it could hit it.

The video also comes a day before the 91st day before release. Why is this relevant? Well, because oddly enough the last two delays have come both exactly 91 days before release. In other words, if history truly repeats itself, and if another delay is on the horizon, it will be announced tomorrow.

In case someone missed it, this is a preparation for what may or hopefully may not come. pic.twitter.com/JDx4uh0lwB — Husain Nusair (@dcig66) August 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently -- thanks to black magic -- set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The open-world RPG is also in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia, however, there's currently no word on when these versions will drop.

