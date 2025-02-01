New Dark Souls 3 Overhaul Has Everyone Ready to Play It Again

When it comes to action RPGs, no series has done it better than Dark Souls. While the third entry, Dark Souls 3, sometimes didn’t hit the same highs as the previous two, fans still enjoyed the hardcore battles, ending, and setting. Unfortunately, over time, it hasn’t aged quite as well with visuals, despite the advancements since 2016. However, one fan took it upon themselves to right that wrong with a new PC mod, which launched earlier this week and has essentially overhauled Dark Souls 3‘s visuals.

User fromsoftserve (a play on Dark Souls’ developer FromSoftware) posted a YouTube video showing off their impressive visual overhaul of Dark Souls 3 on PC. One can instantly see the difference in graphics, as they look in line with newer FromSoftware titles like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Elden Ring. The modder has been one of the best when it comes to doing Dark Souls and other related works, with Bloodborne and Demon Souls. Within the video’s description, a link to fromsoftserve’s Nexus Mods page with the files to download the mod is available. So, if you have Dark Souls 3 on your computer, this mod can help make the game look 10x better, which longtime fans will be happy to see.

New Dark Souls 3 Mod Makes Game Look Incredible

From the looks of the YouTube comments for fromsoftserve’s video, many are enthusiastic about the visual overhaul. Some are now planning to return to Lothric, with many excited to try it out for their new run. There are a few who want to see a comparison video, as it’s hard to tell what standard Dark Souls 3 looked like, though other comments bring up the better Anti-Aliasing and lighting.

Even after almost a decade, fans want their favorite games to keep up with the times. Sometimes, it’s to preserve the nostalgia and fun that some modern titles aren’t doing. Other times, it’s fun to see what some of your favorite titles would look like with the graphics of today’s games like Black Myth: Wukong and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Unfortunately, the industry doesn’t take too kindly to that practice, especially if it drastically changes parts of the game. In fact, just yesterday, a 60fps mod for Bloodborne was given a DMCA and forced to stop being spread, despite fans adoring seeing the title get any love. Hopefully, fromsoftserve’s work will be able to stay on for fans to enjoy, at least until Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Dark Souls 3 is still loved by the community, despite its flaws.

Dark Souls 3 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Fortunately for those who haven’t played the title, it is currently on sale on Steam for 50% off, bringing the $59.99 down to just $29.99. The story follows a customizable Ashen One who is tasked with saving the world of Lothric from complete destruction. The Dark Souls series, much like all FromSoftware titles, prides itself on offering some of the hardest titles on the market as they require precision, timing, and thought when taking down even the weakest of foes, and the 2016 game Dark Souls 3 is no different.