Bloodborne 60FPS Fan Mod Shut Down by PlayStation

One of Bloodborne’s best fan creations has been shut down by Sony. Since its initial release in 2015, fans have been clamoring for more from the PlayStation-exclusive hardcore action RPG. The biggest ask from fans is a remastered version from FromSoftware (Dark Souls series, Elden Ring), as the game has not transitioned to PlayStation 5 or PC. Needless to say, many fans have taken it upon themselves to create better versions of the title. Unfortunately, one said patch, which has been out for almost four years, has now been issued a DMCA and won’t be available to use anymore.

On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps. Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) January 31, 2025

On X, formerly Twitter, user Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) posted “On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps. Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I’ve now done so”. His patch, which you can watch in action here, allowed players to up the frame rate of Bloodborne on PS4, which originally ran at 30fps. While some links to download the mod still exist, they are going to be harder to find now that Sony has issued a warning.

Bloodborne, which released in 2015, has been lauded as one of PlayStation 4’s best titles, and for good reason. Bringing the tough-as-nails gameplay from Dark Souls and inserting it into a Victorian-era setting filled with gory werewolves and creatures was already a big seller for fans. Yet, its execution and impressive visuals were enough for it to stand out among some of PlayStation’s own IPs like The Last of Us and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

What Does This Mean For Bloodborne?

One of FromSoftware’s best IPs could see its return soon.

In terms of why Sony issued the DMCA now, there are multiple reasons. The simplest is that they don’t want people using any of their content for copyright reasons, even if it’s just updating it. There have been multiple occasions where the company has asked to remove content based on its IPs, especially if they become popular. Coincidentally, the biggest that comes to mind is Bloodborne Kart, which took the characters, settings, and tone of the Miyazaki-directed IP and put a Mario Kart spin on it. It was a very well-developed title made by a small team, yet, due to copyright reasons, was cancelled and changed to be more inspired by Bloodborne rather than adapting the game itself.

For some, it could mean that Sony still acknowledges Bloodborne’s existence, especially since fans, like popular streamer Kai Cenat, want a better version. The want for FromSoftware’s bloody Victorian epic has been a mainstay in gaming for a while, even since PlayStation started porting their IPs to PC, starting with Horizon: Zero Dawn. Yet, with the rapid and booming success of Elden Ring, it’s unclear if FromSoftware will return to Yharnam for a remaster, port, or sequel. Recently, former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida, when asked about Bloodborne on Greg Miller’s Kinda Funny Podcast, stated that “Miyazaki-san (game director) really really loved Bloodborne, what he created. So I think he is interested but he’s so successful and so busy so he cannot do it himself and he doesn’t want anyone else to touch it. So that’s my theory and the PlayStation team respects his wish.”

Of course, with the successful remastering of Demon Souls done for PlayStation 5’s launch, it’s not far-fetched to believe that one will come for Bloodborne. Furthermore, as we approach its 10-year anniversary on March 24th, fans will be keeping a close eye on PlayStation. There is the rumored State of Play, leaked by well-known insiders NateTheHate and eXtas1s, which we reported about earlier this month. Perhaps the decade-long wait may finally be coming to a end? We’ll just have to wait a few more Moon Cycles to see.

Bloodborne is available for PlayStation 4 players to purchase. For now, until 2026, the title is also available on PlayStation Plus. For fans of FromSoftware, the company’s next title, Elden Ring: Nightreign, will have its open beta in February before it releases later this year.