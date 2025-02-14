Elden Ring Nightreign May Get an Extra Playtest Due to Server Issues

Elden Ring Nightreign had its very first network test this week which marked the first time that the public was able to play the Elden Ring spin-off, but as many expected, it didn’t really go as planned. The Nightreign debut was plagued with connection issues, server problems, and pretty much everything else that would prevent people from actually getting into a session to explore Limveld. In light of those issues, FromSoftware has responded on socials to apologize for the connection problems, but more important than that, there’s a chance that we might get another Nightreign task tacked onto the schedule.

The first Elden Ring Nightreign test took place in the wee hours of the morning from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT, a time which was set via the schedule FromSoftware and Bandai Namco shared previously. You don’t have to look much further than socials and the Elden Ring subreddit to see how this test went if you didn’t get to play for yourself since most reactions are just people talking about how getting into the game was the biggest challenge.

After the session ended, FromSoftware tweeted about the situation from the Elden Ring account and apologized for all the connection problems. The next one isn’t supposed to happen for several more hours, so between now and then, work will be done to improve the experience, but after that, FromSoftware may add another session.

“The first session of the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test has ended. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the game server issues,” the tweet about the issues said. “Work is currently ongoing to improve the stability of the Network Test. An additional Network Test session is being considered.”

One more session is currently planned for February 14th with the next test to run between 7-10 p.m. PT. The next will start on February 15th with two more on February 16th, so if we were to get another one, it sure seems likely that it’ll happen on Saturday since that’s where the biggest gap in the schedule lies right now.

We experienced some network and connection issues during our pre-test preview of Elden Ring Nightreign as well, but those problems did little to take away from the overall experience once we got to play. The full game releases on May 30th, so we may get even more tests between now and then.