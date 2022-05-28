Dark Souls Creators Share Statement on Status of Servers

✖

Elden Ring players have been able to frolic through the Lands Between with others since the game's launch thanks to some smooth server operations, but those playing the Dark Souls games haven't been so fortunate. Following the discovery earlier in the year of a Dark Souls 3 exploit that put people's PCs at risk, servers were turned off for not only that game but all of the other Dark Souls games, too. It was known they would remain off until after Elden Ring released at the earliest, but they remain off still today. That's changing, however, with FromSoftware confirming that it's currently working on restoring the servers for the games with plans to start with Dark Souls 3.

The creators of Elden Ring and the older Souls games said as much in a statement shared with PC Gamer.

"We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC," FromSoftware said. "We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem.

"We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalized. We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue."

Exploits and things of that nature are no strangers to the Souls games, but for the most part, those just culminate in annoying invasions or other limited encounters that you'll forget about soon afterwards. This particular exploit, however, allowed people to gain remote access to a Souls player's computer which is naturally a problematic occurrence for games as active as these. It makes sense then that FromSoftware and Bandai Namco would make the call to turn the servers off for the time being, but they've certainly remained off for a longer time than many people would've expected.

Until they do come back online, those waiting for them can continue playing Elden Ring and taking on its bosses with friends if you picked up that newest FromSoftware game. There's even a co-op mod coming to Elden Ring that should help improve that multiplayer experience if you have someone in mind to play with.