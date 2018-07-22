Darksiders III – New Boss Fight Gameplay

If you woke up today thinking ‘man, I could use some new Darksiders III gameplay footage,’ I got some good news for you: that’s exactly what I’m packing. Better yet, it’s not just any ol’ gameplay footage, it’s gameplay footage featuring a boss fight.

That’s right, THQ Nordic has released over two minutes of brand-new gameplay footage (via IGN) for your viewing pleasure.

The new footage specifically showcases protagonist Fury taking on Wrath, one of the sin-themed bosses in the game. And as you would expect, the boss fight is more akin to a boss fight in Dark Souls than a boss fight in say Uncharted or even Shadow of the Colossus. In other words, it’s less button prompts and cinematic moments, and simply just more epic action.

Anyway, enjoy, and let us know in the comments below how you think Darksiders III gameplay is coming along. On a scale of 0-Dark Souls, how good is that boss fight?

Darksiders III is poised to release on November 27th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, click here. For an overview of what’s it’s about, keep scrollin’.

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

– Play as FURY – a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

– Harness FURY’s magic to unleash her various forms – each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

– Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

– Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

– Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style – expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.