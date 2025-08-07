Dead by Daylight Players Frustrated After Jason Voorhees News

A new rumor from a reliable Fortnite information source suggests that Jason Voorhees is part of a wave of cosmetics set to arrive during the upcoming Fortnite “Fornitemares” Halloween event in October. Several leaks ahead of Fortnitesmares 2025 suggest that the Friday the 13th killer will soon be available, potentially alongside Scream franchise slasher Ghostface. While fans of Fortnite were excited by the rumors of the upcoming collab, some players of the horror survival game Dead by Daylight had a much more negative reaction.

Earlier today, Fortnite source @Wensoing on X posted that the discovery of a medallion called “InjuredPrey” which suggested that Jason Vorhees would soon be coming to the game.

Upcoming medallion: Jason Voorhees pic.twitter.com/jLGQEgeCPl — Wenso (@Wensoing) August 7, 2025

A separate post from Wensoing, speculating based on a medallion codenamed “Stalker Knife,” suggested that Ghosface would be coming to Fortnite as a mythic cosmetic skin. While these leaks are considered reliable and have been picked up by multiple Fortnite news accounts, it’s worth noting that they should be taken with a grain of salt until there is an official confirmation from the Fortnite development team.

If these rumors prove to be accurate, Jason Voorhees and Ghostface will join the ranks of other horror icons from past Fornitemares, including Michael Myers, Leatherface, and Billy from the Saw franchise. While Fortnite players were excited by the possibilities of the upcoming Halloween event, many Dead by Daylight players took it as bad news for their game.

“Yeah Dead by Daylight ain’t getting that license ever,” wrote X user alistjpeg.

Some Dead by Daylight players have grown used to disappointment and missing out on character licenses. In 2021, Dead by Daylight had to remove characters related to Stranger Things from the game store after Netflix chose not to renew its license. The developers for Dead by Daylight were forced to implement generic versions of the collab-exclusive perks and had to remove Hawkins Laboratory from the rotation of maps.

Other commenters responding to the Jason Vorhees leak were frustrated that Dead by Daylight had fallen behind a game like Fortnite when it is a game primarily focused on horror.

While this sentiment appears to ring true, comparing a game of any genre to the gargantuan content machine that is Fortnite will likely result in a similar situation. Fortnite’s continued and sustained popularity has made it an ideal platform for selling cosmetics and dispensing content to a broad general audience. This has resulted in the game featuring a wide range and volume of different collaborations that people might not expect. Everything from Anime, movies, TV, and comics seems to be fair game for a Fortnite collab, and it would be hard at this point for one to be announced that would be truly surprising.

While Dead by Daylight players may be disappointed that Fortnite is getting a one-up on them during Halloween, they shouldn’t take the news too hard. The game is getting its own Halloween event soon, called “Haunted by Daylight,” which introduces a plethora of cosmetic items for players to enjoy every year.