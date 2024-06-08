DC20, New Heroic Fantasy TTRPG System, Breaks $1 Million Mark on Kickstarter

A new Kickstarter campaign for the new DC20 system has broken the $1 million pledge mark. The new heroic fantasy system, which "innovates on the best parts of 5e and Pathfinder," quickly surpassed its initial funding goals and reached the $1 million mark in less a week, making it the fifth TTRPG campaign to break the $1 million mark. The system was designed by Alan Bjorkgren, better known as the Dungeon Coach on YouTube.

The DC20 system should feel familiar to many Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder players but seeks to provide more customizable character building options and mechanics for all three "pillars" of fantasy TTRPG gameplay. Innovations include a 4-action point turn system, a "Prime" stat that is used on standard action rolls like attacks, and a stamina point pool that can be used to enhance many martial feats and abilities. An example on how to build characters within the game system can be found in the video below:

The early success of the DC20 system reflects a growing trending in tabletop RPGs, in which popular content creators lead large projects that raise $1 million or more on Kickstarter and Gamefound. Examples include the MCDM RPG (MCDM was founded by game designer Matt Colville, who also produced a series of popular DM advice videos) and the Dungeons of Drakkenehim line by the Dungeon Dudes.

Backers of the campaign will receive a PDF version of the DC20 Core Rules with a $35 pledge, while a $65 pledge gets backers a hard copy of the rulebook. Higher tiers include digital and physical versions of add-on books. You can check out the full Kickstarter project, which runs through July 2nd.