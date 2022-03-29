Dead by Daylight Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

The Kickstarter for the new Dead by Daylight board game is live. Level 99 Games launched the Kickstarter for their new board game adaptation of the popular video game, which was inspired by the slasher genre of horror movies. Like the video game, Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is a 1 vs all game, in which one player takes on the role of a Killer while the other players are Survivors looking to escape the Trial Grounds. Survivors will use movement cards to move across the Trial Grounds, collecting items as they do, in the hopes of finding and powering up a generator to escape. Meanwhile, the Killer will try to wound the Survivors and drag them to hooks to make sacrifices. The Killer wins if they can successfully progress their Sacrifice Tracker 8 times, while the Survivors win if they can escape before then.

Notably, each Survivor and Killer have their own unique abilities, offering a variety of playstyles to allow for maximum replayability. Both the Survivors and Killers for the board game are pulled from the original Dead by Deadlight game up to the All-Kill DLC.

Two versions of Dead by Daylight: The Board Game will be released. A standard version of the game that includes 6 Killers, 7 Survivors, and 2 Maps will be available to those who pledge $49 or more. A collector’s edition containing 16 Killers, 17, Survivors, 4 maps, and upgraded components will be available to those who pledge $99 or more. While the standard edition will have a wider retail release, the collector’s edition will have limited available once the Kickstarter is fulfilled and will not be available in stores.

The Kickstarter for Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is seeking to raise a minimum of $250,000 over the course of 24 days. The Kickstarter has already raised over $80,000 less than an hour after launch. You can check out the full Kickstarter campaign here.