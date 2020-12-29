Dead by Daylight Reveals Final Week of Free Holiday Rewards

✖

Weeks after it kicked off the Advent Calendar 2020 event, Dead by Daylight is wrapping up its holiday festivities this week with the final days of free rewards. Live now as of December 28th and continuing into the new year, players can get a bunch more rewards this final week for just logging into the game. Those rewards include common and rarer currencies to spend on whatever players may want from the game as well as unique cosmetics, but all of them will only be available for limited times.

Behaviour Interactive showed off the final week of holiday rewards this week for those planning on logging in at least once per day throughout the next couple of days to claim what’s available. Two different cosmetics have been confirmed for the week as well as different login currencies available over the next couple of days.

🎁 Week 5 rewards has been revealed! We hope you enjoyed the 2020 Advent Calendar. #DbDHolidays 🔗 For more info: https://t.co/tMNEbjlqmM pic.twitter.com/0VAaIx1u80 — Dwelf by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 28, 2020

You can find the full rundown of the final week of the holiday event below along with the codes that you’ll need to obtain different cosmetics. It’s worth noticing that the login currency reward for December 28th to January 3rd is only claimable once during that time period, so don’t expect to log in on every one of those days to claim 100,000 Bloodpoints each time.

Cosmetics

28th 11AM ET – Dec. 31st 11AM ET: The Blight’s Frosty Eyes*

Code: FROSTYBLIGHT

31st 11AM ET – Jan. 3rd 11AM ET: New Year ‘21 Charm*

Code: NEWYEARNEWENTITY

Login Currencies

28th 11AM ET – Dec. 29th 11AM ET: 500 Iridescent Shards

29th 11AM ET – Dec. 30th 11AM ET: 10,000 Bloodpoints

30th 11AM ET – Dec. 31st 11AM ET: 500 Iridescent Shards

31st 11AM ET – Jan. 3rd 11AM ET: 100,000 Bloodpoints (claimable once)

This type of smaller event with more frequent rewards and less in-game changes is part of Behaviour Interactive’s new approach to Dead by Daylight’s events. Big occasions like the anniversary and Halloween events will be the focus while other festivities will be handled a different way.

“Beyond these two, others will be treated more as ‘Celebrations,’” Behaviour Interactive said when this year’s calendar event was announced. “We will still be celebrating Winter, Lunar New Year, etc. but are taking new approaches to them to better define and focus our efforts on those larger ones. This means that you won’t see special event gameplay mechanics or earnable cosmetics for these Celebrations, but will continue to see activations such as login rewards, Bloodweb items, and themed assets.”

Dead by Daylight’s Advent Calendar 2020 event continues from now until January 3rd.