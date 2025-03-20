Dead by Daylight Spin-Off Officially Gone for Good as of Today

All good things must come to an end, and such is the case for Dead by Daylight Mobile. The game officially shut down today, after being removed from iOS and Android stores back in January. Behaviour Interactive announced the news late last year, but gave fans a few months before fully pulling the plug. All players were given a special welcome package that could be used in the PC and console versions of Dead by Daylight, but it could only be claimed through the app. It’s possible that players that do have the app on their phone can still claim it, but it’s impossible to test if it still works.

The welcome package is an attempt to get Dead by Daylight Mobile players to migrate over to the main game, as well as a form of compensation for money spent on content. The amount of Auric Cells and Iridescent Shards received in the welcome package is based on how much money the player spent on the mobile game, and the amount of XP that they earned. If you were a dedicated Dead by Daylight Mobile player, that could pay off pretty nicely! Unfortunately, it seems some players deleted their apps before claiming the welcome package, and they might be out of luck, since the app is now delisted.

dead by daylight mobile was developed by Netease

The limited lifespan of mobile games has been a frequent source of frustration for a lot of gamers. The reality is, most of these games require online services, and eventually, developers will have to abandon them if they’re no longer worth maintaining. It happens with a lot of games, and often with little warning. Dead by Daylight Mobile launched in April 2020, which means the game just barely missed its 5-year anniversary. In an era where some mobile games don’t last a full year, that’s actually a pretty good length of time.

Hopefully fans of Dead by Daylight Mobile use this opportunity to check out the version on PC and consoles. While the mobile game has come to an end, Dead by Daylight continues to attract a passionate audience, and the developers continue to add new content, both licensed and otherwise. Last week, the game announced content based on the popular Tokyo Ghoul manga and anime.

While Dead by Daylight Mobile is shutting down, all signs point to the PC and console version of thriving for a long time to come. The game has been around and kicking since 2016. Behaviour Interactive also continues to look for ways to expand the game’s audience. In fact, a Dead by Daylight movie is currently in the works from Blumhouse, the studio responsible for a number of other horror films, including Five Nights at Freddy’s.

How do you feel about Dead by Daylight Mobile coming to an end? Were you a regular player of the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!