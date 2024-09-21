Dead by Daylight Asks About Terrifier, Friday the 13th, and More Horror DLCs

Dead by Daylight already hosts tons of original and licensed horror characters with more on the way, but there are still some iconic horror characters new and old that have yet to join the game. Some of those include the ever elusive Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th movies who may actually be on the table now thanks to a "Jason Universe" campaign as well as Art the Clown from the newer Terrifier movie and its sequels. Other horror IPs that still aren't added but could one day come to the game include Trick 'r Treat, IT, The Thing, and more.

Behaviour Interactive rarely has to worry about knowing what Dead by Daylight players want since the community is often pitching DLC ideas left and right, but sometimes, players get opportunities to offer more focused feedback about what licenses they'd like to see added to Dead by Daylight. Another survey offering that exact opportunity went live recently with all of the franchises mentioned above included on a much larger list presented to players alongside a question: "Which of the following franchises would you be most interested in seeing introduced in Dead by Daylight?"

If you'd like to take the full survey which includes ways to share opinions on whether Behaviour should make Dead by Daylight's

2v8 mode permanent or not and what the developer can do to improve the Lights Out game mode, you can take the survey through the link below, but be aware that these typically have a set time period during which they're available. But if you're like me and like to get to the good stuff, the good stuff in this case being knowing where Behaviuor's head is at in terms of possible DLCs in Dead by Daylight, you can see the full list of possibilities below.

The Dead by Daylight team would like your feedback in a Player Satisfaction survey.

We encourage you to be as honest as possible in letting us know how you feel about the game. The information and answers provided are anonymous.

Access the survey 👉 https://t.co/v6YlPipmLH pic.twitter.com/XRHYFj0k8s — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) September 18, 2024

"Possibilities" is used loosely here because it's never a guarantee that something being on this list makes it a strong contender for getting into Dead by Daylight. The Addams Family and the WWE brand are both included on the list, for example, but we'll probably get Dead by Daylight 2 before we see anything like those two added to Dead by Daylight over other likely candidates like Friday the 13th and The Evil Within. However, we've seen how things on these surveys can actually come to fruition. Attack on Titan was once included in these surveys long ago, and Dead by Daylight players eventually got an Attack on Titan crossover. Dead by Daylight players have also been shouting from the rooftops about Five Nights at Freddy's which similarly appeared on the surveys before, and next year, we're finally getting that crossover.

As for Art the Clown from the Terrifier movies, Art's a pretty new Dead by Daylight contender since the Terrifier movie only released in 2018 and just recently started picking up steam to the point that Terrifier 3 is already on the way. Last year, ComicBook spoke to Dead by Daylight boss Mathieu Côté and asked if he'd heard all the clamor from players about getting Art the Clown in the game (a Terrifier 2 producer wants it to happen, too). Côté acknowledged the noise around the character but was noncommittal despite leaving Terrifier fans with at least a shred of hope.

"I try to stay quiet, and I don't want to commit to anything," he said. "But yeah, I've seen it. I think it's a really interesting character. I will leave it at that."