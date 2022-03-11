Dead Space Remake Release Window Revealed

The release window for the upcoming Dead Space remake has been revealed, giving fans an idea of when to expect the highly-anticipated horror revival. The Dead Space remake was announced in 2021 after fans had been hoping to see a fourth game in the series. Although it’s not Dead Space 4, any kind of life in this previously dormant franchise is a good sign. Dead Space 3 was received generally positive reviews, but was a step down from the previous games and was heavily criticized for implementing microtransactions into the single-player. The game also failed to meet Electronic Arts’ sales expectations, casting doubt on any kind of future for the series.

Thankfully, remakes are the new craze these days, so EA greenlit a Dead Space remake. During a recent Dead Space live stream that focused on the audio design of the upcoming remake, EA and developer Motive Studios confirmed that the game will release in early 2023. The team also announced that it will have another Dead Space live stream in May and it will focus on the art design for the remake. It seems as though the team is ready to start talking more and more about the game, allowing for transparent communication about the project.

Although no specific release date was given, this aligns with a rumor that the Dead Space remake was pushed from 2022 to 2023 to give the team time to polish the game. EA reportedly wants to use this new version as a jumping-off point for more games in the series, which speaks volumes about their confidence in the title if true. It also shows EA may have learned from Battlefield 2042, which was in dire need of a significant delay to iron out its most severe issues. As of right now, it’s unclear what “early 2023” means, but ideally this would place it in the first quarter of the year.

The Dead Space remake will release for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime in 2023. You can click here for more coverage on the game.

