Deadlock Leak Reveals Two New Characters

Deadlock has been one of the most mysterious games by Valve, excluding Half-Life 3, of course. However, a recent leak has shed some light on potential characters coming to the game. As Deadlock combines MOBA elements with hero-shooter characters, this is a fairly big deal. Valve’s previous batch of characters was released for Deadlock on January 17th, possibly making these the next characters to be added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the leak, two new characters for Deadlock have been discovered. These are named Punkgoat and Doorman, but no information about their abilities or how they play was revealed in the leak. The leaker also did not include when players could expect to see these characters added to the game, and Valve has not published a roadmap for when Deadlock’s roster will be updated.

New characters can significantly alter the meta and how a match is played, both for one’s own team and those they play against. Some characters mesh with others, and Punkgoat or Doorman can find good synergy with an existing character. They may also disrupt popular combos or be direct counters to meta characters. Or they may simply just be fun new additions to the game without any direct impact to the popular strategies.

It remains to be seen if these leaks are true. All Deadlock players should treat this information with skepticism until Valve officially announces Punkgoat and Doorman. It’s possible these characters will eventually join the roster, but they may have also been characters considered for Deadlock but ultimately scrapped.

Deadlock is in early access with no timeline for an official release. Until then, the game could fluctuate drastically, including planned characters. Even after release, Deadlock could see major updates and reworks. Regardless, the possibility of new characters is always exciting, and players are already discussing theories regarding the leaked Punkgoat and Doorman.