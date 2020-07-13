Death Stranding PC Launch Trailer Released

The PC version of Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions' Death Stranding is nearly here! The title released last year on PlayStation 4 to much acclaim, and will be shortly available on PC as well as it launches tomorrow, July 14th. The big difference will, of course, be the graphical upgrade from console to PC, but it can't be understated just how much the possibility of unofficial mods coming out for the title could really shake things up.

As of writing, Death Stranding is still technically available for pre-purchase as it does not officially launch until tomorrow morning at 10AM ET/7AM PT. 505 Games, the publisher of the PC version of the game, previously revealed that the PC version comes with ultra-wide monitor support, "high frame rate," and even a special crossover with Valve's Half-Life franchise in the form of a headcrab that protagonist Sam Bridges can wear. Additionally, folks that pre-purchase the video game on PC can expect some special in-game items like a gold-and-silver speed skeleton and armor plate, and purchasing at all still gets odds and ends like a gold-and-silver power skeleton as well as selections from Titan Books' The Art of Death Stranding.

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is currently available for PlayStation 4. The video game is set to release for PC tomorrow morning, July 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

