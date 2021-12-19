Destiny 2 Players Can Now Own Xur’s Mysterious Ship

Over the years, Xur has become one of the most compelling characters in Destiny 2. The vendor only appears on the weekend, and his location changes each week. Players that find him can exchange Legendary Shards for Exotic weapons and armor, and figuring out his location each time can definitely be worth it. The character has been actually been around since the first game, but after all this time, players never actually saw his means of transportation. That recently changed, however, as players can now acquire the “UniXursal Voyager” in the game. Getting the vehicle will take a significant amount of grinding, when all is said and done!

Images of the UniXursal Voyager can be found in the Tweet from @DestinyNewsCom embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEW: Unixûrsal Voyager – Exotic Ship with Shaders | #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/W0At0KapG4 — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) December 7, 2021

As we can see from the images, the UniXursal Voyager is basically a giant asteroid. In fact, when the ship is in hyperspace, it even has an effect that makes it look like a streaking comet. As far as Destiny 2 ships go, this one is pretty unique, and it looks really great with different shaders. Players can find the ship in Xur’s Treasure Hoard in the Dares of Eternity event, but they need a rank 16, and seven treasure keys to get it. So far, reception to the ship has been extremely positive across social media and the game’s subreddit! It’s a really unique design among the game’s vehicle offerings. It might take a bit of work to unlock, but for some players, it seems like it might be worth the time and effort.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Bungie, this month has seen an anniversaryevent in Destiny 2. While the Halo franchise is owned by Microsoft andXbox, Destiny 2 players can acquire a number of weapons inspired by the series. Readers can find out more about the event right here. Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC.

Have you been able to unlock the UniXursal Voyager in Destiny 2? What do you think of the new ship? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: MarcusBGaming]