Destiny 2 Bringing Back the Vault of Glass Raid and More Destiny 1 Content

Bungie has confirmed that it's bringing more Destiny 1 content to Destiny 2, including the Vault of Glass raid, arguably the series' most popular raid to date. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details end. In fact, the only other pertinent bit disclosed is that it will be happening during Year 4 of the game, but not during 2020. In other words, it's not very far away, but don't plan on revisiting the classic raid this year.

Confirmation of the raid's return comes way of director on the game, Luke Smith, who doesn't say much else, but as would expect, just the teaser has been enough to get Destiny fans boarding the hype train en masse. Not only is Vault of Glass the OG and most popular raid, but Destiny 2 hasn't had the greatest raids. In other words, it's almost a two birds with one stone type of situation. Further, this is something fans have been asking for since the game's launch.

Not everything is lost to the dark corners of time. Vault of Glass will return in Destiny 2 Year 4 (not during 2020). — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) June 9, 2020

For those that don't know: Vault of Glass is located in Ishtar Sink, Venus, and first became available on September 16, 2014. And at the time, there wasn't anything quite like it. The raid essentially merged together MMO raids with first-person shooter gameplay in a way we really hadn't ever seen before. It was a big moment for gaming in 2014.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. And in case you missed it, today Bungie revealed the new Beyond Light expansion, as well as the game's expansions for 2021 and 2022.

