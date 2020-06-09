Destiny 3 Not Happening, Confirms Bungie

✖

When is Destiny 3 releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC? The short answer is: it's not. Today, not only did Bungie confirm that Destiny 3 is not in development, but it currently has no plans to make such a game. Rather, it will support and evolve Destiny 2 for years to come. In the meanwhile, it presumably will also work on other new games.

The confirmation comes way of series director Luke Smith, who reveals that Destiny 3 is not in Bungie's plans for the future while speaking to popular Twitch streamer, Dr Lupo. Rather, the future of the series will be housed within the current iteration, Destiny 2.

"I'll say we're not planning to make one," said Smith when asked by Dr Lupo if there will ever be a Destiny 3. "We believe really strong about building the future of Destiny inside Destiny 2. This is the way."

As you can see, Smith leaves the door open ever so slightly, but unless plans change, there will be no Destiny 3. Thankfully for fans who would prefer a new installment rather than updates to Destiny 2, plans change in video game development all the time. After all, I'm sure there would be many publishers who would love to fund the development of a fully-fledged new Destiny game.

In addition to this, Smith also revealed that the Vault of Glass raid and more Destiny 1 content is coming to the game in the nearish future. Meanwhile, Bungie as a whole revealed the new Beyond Light expansion today, as well as the game's big 2021 and 2022 expansions. Further, it confirmed that all owners of Destiny 2: Beyond Light on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X for free.

