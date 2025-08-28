What Is Destiny: Rising? Destiny’s New Mobile Game, Explained

Bungie’s popular Destiny franchise began with the 2014 release of the first game. Its science-fiction space setting set the series apart from other first-person shooters, and Destiny 2 built upon this success. Though originally pay-to-play, Destiny 2 has been free-to-play since 2019. Destiny 2‘s live service model means frequent updates, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t eager to see a new installment in the franchise. Destiny: Rising is the next game, but as a mobile title, it’s a bit different from its predecessors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Destiny: Rising is the first-ever mobile entry in the Destiny franchise. That means fans will likely be curious to know how it differs from the previous games, which had a console and PC focus. With the game now out for players to try, here’s everything you need to know about Destiny’s new mobile game.

Destiny: Rising Platforms, Price, & How to Play on PC

Play video

Destiny Rising is a free-to-play mobile game from NetEase, in collaboration with Bungie. It was released on August 28th for Apple and iOS devices. The game is free to install and play, but offers various in-game purchases.

The game is not available on Steam and does not have a true PC client. However, there is an officially sanctioned way to play on PC. The official Destiny: Rising website features a link to emulate the game on PC via MuMu player. To do this, you will need to download and install the emulator file on your PC from the website. Once installed, you’ll be able to launch the game on PC.

As a multiplayer game, Destiny: Rising does feature crossplay for gamers on Android and iOS devices, as well as those using the MuMuPlayer emulator for PC.

What is Destiny: Rising’s Gameplay Like?

Like the console Destiny games, Destiny: Rising is an RPG sci-fi shooter game. It is set in an alternate timeline compared to the main games and will have its own story, revealed in seasonal updates. Players will step into a pre-Tower, pre-Guardian world to create a new legend in the Destiny universe. Much of the story unfolds via cutscenes, which can be bypassed if you prefer to skip story and dig into the gameplay straightaway.

You will start Destiny: Rising as Wolf, a faceless avatar that you will be eventually be able to customize from limited options, including two different body type options, a few faces and hairstyles, and a handful of voices to choose from. Then, as gameplay progresses, you’ll be able to unlock additional playable character options to add to your team, with 13 options at launch. Each playable character has various abilities and power-ups, along with different weapons that mix up how you engage in its shooter-style combat. However, gamers will need to pull from banners to unlock new characters, so not every option will be available right away.

Playing Destiny: Rising consists of completing a variety of missions and exploring different areas in the game’s world. Each area has a variety of missions to complete, most of which involve shooting aliens and other enemies. But first, you’ll need to complete the opening mission, which also serves as a tutorial of sorts. The controls are similar to other action games on mobile, with a controller stick area on one side of the screen. You can also play with a bluetooth controller, if preferred.

Image courtesy of NetEase and Bungie

In addition to the main missions, Destiny: Rising offers a few other play options. There is a card game mini-game, PvP mode, and raids. This creates a good variety of options for how to engage with Destiny: Rising and grind for the in-game currency you’ll need to unlock new items, characters, and more.

Is Destiny: Rising a Gacha Game?

Yes, Destiny: Rising uses a gacha-style mechanic to unlock new playable characters. Players will need to accumulate in-game currency to pull from different Permanent and Limited-Time banners to get new characters in the game. It is likely that additional character options will be released over time as the limited time banners swap out.

Like most gacha games, Destiny: Rising offers some in-game options to earn currency for free. However, players can also buy in-game currency with real money to get new characters more quickly.