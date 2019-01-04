Ryan Reynolds Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Detective Pikachu’

The star of Detective Pikachu has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look of the upcoming movie.

Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds shared a picture on Instagram that revealed how the upcoming Detective Pikachu captured so much emotion from its title character. It turns out the Reynolds did some motion capture for the film, which explains why the fuzzy Pikachu had so much expression in the first trailer, which was released earlier this year.

Reynolds will star as Detective Pikachu, a Pokemon able to talk to his partner in a world where Pokemon and human co-exist in harmony. While some were skeptical about Reynolds’ ability to play the star of the Pokemon franchise, his blend of sarcastic humor, gruffness, and desperation quickly won fans over when Warner Bros. and Legendary released the first trailer in October. While Detective Pikachu is a live-action film, all of the Pokemon will be depicted using CGI.

Detective Pikachu, the first major, live-action motion picture from the incredibly popular video game franchise, is scheduled to release on May 10, 2019. The official synopsis for the film is included below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”