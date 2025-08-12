Diablo 4 To Host Sanctuary Sitdown Q&A Instead of Season 10 PTR Livestream

Diablo fans recently got surprising news as the longtime head of the franchise departed from Blizzard. Fergusson has been in charge of Diablo since just after Diablo 4 was announced. So, in many ways, fans hardly know the game without him. Just a few days after this leadership shakeup, the team at Diablo 4 revealed more changes. Instead of the usual PTR livestream, gamers will instead have a “Sanctuary Sitdown” Q&A to attend.

In the past, fans have come to expect a detailed live stream ahead of each new season. These livestreams typically break down what gamers can expect for that season’s PTR (public test realm). But yesterday, the team at Blizzard confirmed it’s mixing up the format for Season 10. Instead of the usual Twitch live stream, Diablo 4 will instead host a Discord conversation and Q&A.

The new, reformatted Sanctuary Sitdown will take place via the Sanctuary Diablo 4 Discord channel. It is set for August 14th at 2 PM EDT. The event will feature Diablo 4 developers Aislyn Hall, Charles Dunn, and Ben Fletcher, talking “all things Diablo 4.” The announcement also says they’ll be answering all of our burning questions, so it sounds like the new format will include a Q&A.

What to Expect from New Sanctuary Sitdown & Season 10 PTR

The shift in format means there will be no comprehensive Campfire Chat live stream before the Season 10 PTR. However, that doesn’t mean players will walk into the 2.4.0 PTR without any information.

In lieu of the typical live stream, Blizzard still plans to put out a blog post detailing the Season 10 PTR. There will also be patch notes when the update goes live, so players should still have a solid idea of what to expect. We just won’t have the same lengthy Twitch stream going over it in great detail. But there will still be an opportunity to hear from the team directly, thanks to this newly restructured Sanctuary Sitdown.

This event will take place via Discord, rather than as a livestreamed video. It will be hosted by Cliptis, a well-known Diablo content creator. Like previous Sanctuary Sitdowns, it will take place in a Discord voice channel, where Discord members will be able to listen in. Gamers will need a Discord account and to join the Sanctuary Discord channel to access the chat. It’s unclear if a recording will be provided afterwards, as Discord voice chat doesn’t offer the same video-on-demand options as a Twitch stream or YouTube live.

Since this is a shift away from the typical pre-PTR live stream, it’s likely the format will be different. From the sounds of it, the team will answer some player questions. The chat isn’t explicitly being labeled as a PTR preview, but given the shift away from a live stream, it’s likely some details will be shared during the chat.

If you have questions about the future of Diablo 4 or what’s coming with Season 10, be sure to tune in to this new Sanctuary Sitdown chat. It has the potential to be more interactive and less presentation-style than previous PTR livestreams, which could be a positive shift, depending on how things go.

The Diablo 4 Sanctuary Sitdown will be on August 14th at 2 PM EDT in the Discord Sanctuary Sitdown voice channel. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below!