Diablo 4 Season 7 Patch Notes Revealed

The highly anticipated Diablo 4 Season 7 has arrived and so have the patch notes, bringing a wealth of exciting changes, updates, and fixes to the game. The latest season in Diablo 4, Hatred Rising, is here, and fans are excited for everything that comes with it. As Diablo 4 receives updates, Blizzard releases patch notes to accompany them, giving players an insight into exactly what they can expect. These changes can radically alter builds for base game characters and the Spiritborn in the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Reviewing patch notes for Diablo 4 is crucial to ensuring your character stands a chance against the forces of Hell, especially in endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the patch notes for Diablo 4’s season 7, Hatred Rising.

Diablo IV Patch Notes

Vessel of Hatred

Spiritborn

The Seeker

Rank 5 Bonus: Scaling increased from 30% to 40%.

Harmonious Seeker

Previous – The Seeker’s first hit Knocks enemies Down for 4 seconds and the second hit is a guaranteed Critical Strike.

– The Seeker’s first hit Knocks enemies Down for 4 seconds and the second hit is a guaranteed Critical Strike. Now – The Seeker’s first hit Knocks Down enemies for 4 seconds. Both its first and second hits are guaranteed to Critically Strike.

Base Game

Balance Changes

Witch Powers

Firebat Servants

Damage increased from 15% to 20%.

Frequency increased from 3 to 2 seconds.

Abyssal Resonance

Damage increased from 300% to 400%.

Frequency is now limited to a maximum of every 2 seconds.

Hex of Flames

Damage increased from 10% to 40%.

Frequency per target is now limited to a maximum of 5 per second.

Aura of Lament

Resource gain increased from 2 to 3.

Poison Frog Servant

Attack Damage increased from 150% to 400%.

Hex of Whispers

Fortify gained reduced from 60% to 15% of the player’s maximum Health.

Aura of Siphoning

Damage increased from 50% to 80%.

Doom Orb

Damage increased from 300% to 400%.

Vengeful Spirit Servant

Damage increased from 500% to 750%.

The Cycle

Frequency limit per target increased from 5 to 2 seconds.

Frequency is now limited to a maximum of 3 a second.

Occult Gems

Elder Sigil

Incarnate tag changed to Potency.

Phantom Sting

Overpower damage reduced from 40% to 15%.

Pointed Finger

Bonus reduced from 25% to 15%.

Toadling’s Wish

Bonus increased from 25% to 35%.

Vulture Talon

DoT tick speed increased from 35% to 50%.

Dust Stone

Damage bonus reduced from 4% to 2.5%.

Moonlight Ward

Max resist reduced from 1% to 0.5%.

Witching Hour

Timer reduced from 5 to 1 second.

General

Aspect of Apogeic Furor

Ultimate Skill Damage bonus per stack reduced from 8-18% to 6-10%.

Maximum Ultimate Skill Damage bonus reduced from 80-180% to 60-100%.

Vehement Brawler’s Aspect

Ultimate Skill Ranks reduced from 4 to 2.

Ultimate Rank 5 Bonuses scaling two or more attributes have been adjusted due to scaling incorrectly and gaining too much value.

Barbarian

Skills

Hammer of the Ancients

Damage increased from 80% to 90%.

Furious Hammer of the Ancients

Critical Strike Chance and Damage per 10 Fury increased from 3% to 5%.

Whirlwind

Damage increased from 18% to 22%.

Iron Maelstrom

Rank 5 Bonus: Damage while Healthy/Injured scaling bonus reduced from 80 to 60%.

Prime Iron Maelstrom

Critical Strike Damage increased from 40% to 50%.

Supreme Iron Maelstrom

Previous – Dealing direct damage to an enemy after swapping weapons reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown by 1 second.

– Dealing direct damage to an enemy after swapping weapons reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown by 1 second. Now – Swapping weapons reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown by 1 second.

Passives

Belligerence

Damage bonus after damaging with a Basic Skill increased from 3% to 4%.

Tempered Fury

Maximum Fury increased from 3 to 5.

Walking Arsenal

Previous – Dealing direct damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapons grants 15% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain 20% Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed.

– Dealing direct damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapons grants 15% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain 20% Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed. Now – Casting a Skill with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapon grants 15% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain 25% Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed.

Gushing Wounds

Bleed explosion damage increased from 120% over 5 seconds to 150%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect Of Incendiary Fissures

Earthquake damage bonus increased from 35-55% to 40-60%.

Executioner’s

Earthquake scaling reduced from 25% for every 100 Strength to 15%.

Of Earthquakes

Earthquake damage bonus increased from 10-30% to 20-60%.

Bul-Kathos

Earthquake damage bonus increased from 10-30% to 20-60%.

Unique Items

Mantle of Mountain’s Fury

Hammer of the Ancients damage bonus after an Earthquake explodes increased from 50% to 100%.

Fields of Crimson

Blood pool damage bonus increased from 50% to 70%.

Paragon

Force of Nature

Damage vs Close scaling amount increased from 30% to 40%.

Maximum bonus increased from 150% to 200%.

Druid

Skills

Lacerate

Rank 5 Bonus: Critical Strike Damage scaling bonus reduced from 40 to 30%.

Can now be cancelled when using the skill again.

Raging Shred

Poisoning damage increased from 30[x] to 150%[x].

Passives

Toxic Claws

No longer requires critical strikes, now triggers off any damage from Lacerate or Shred.

Bonus damage per rank increased from 16% to 24%.

Bad Omen

Lightning Bolt damage increased from 55% to 70%.

Legendary Aspects

Runeworker’s Conduit

Lightning Bolt damage scaling reduced from 25% for every 100 Willpower to 15%.

Aspect of the Blurred Beast

Previous – Shred deals 55-70% more damage, and Shred’s first dash lands up to 4 additional strikes based on distance travelled.

– Shred deals 55-70% more damage, and Shred’s first dash lands up to 4 additional strikes based on distance travelled. Now – Shred deals 55-70% more damage, and Shred has a 33% chance to land an additional strike, up to 4 times.

Unique Items

Dolmen Stone

Number of active Boulders now displays on the skill bar.

Can now move while casting Boulder.

Malefic Crescent

Lupine Ferocity Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 100-150% to 150-200%.

Necromancer

Skills

Enhanced Bone Spear

Previous – Bone Spear breaks into 3 bone shards when it is destroyed, dealing 25% damage each.

– Bone Spear breaks into 3 bone shards when it is destroyed, dealing 25% damage each. Now – Bone Spear makes the first enemy hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds and breaks into 3 bone shards when destroyed, dealing 25% damage each.

Supernatural Bone Spear

Previous – Bone Spear makes the first enemy hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 30% increased Overpower damage.

– Bone Spear makes the first enemy hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 30% increased Overpower damage. Now – Bone Spear deals 40% more Overpower damage and restores 5% Maximum Life after Overpowering.

Army of the Dead

Skeleton Mage and Golem Damage scaling bonus reduced from 80 to 40%.

Blood Wave

Rank 5 Bonus: Damage scaling reduced from 60% to 30%.

Bone Storm

Rank 5 Bonus: Critical Strike Damage scaling bonus reduced from 40 to 30%.

Supreme Bone Storm

Previous – Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20% while Bone Storm is active.

– Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20% while Bone Storm is active. Now – Your Critical Strike Chance and Attack Speed are increased by 20% while Bone Storm is active.

Legendary Aspects

Bone Duster’s Aspect

Previous – Bone Spear is guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies within Bone Prison and deals 20-40% increased damage to them.

– Bone Spear is guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies within Bone Prison and deals 20-40% increased damage to them. Now – Bone Spear is guaranteed to Overpower enemies within Bone Prison and deals 30-50% increased damage to them.

Unique Items

Deathless Visage

Critical Strike Damage increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.

Echo damage scaling increased from 20% of Critical Strike Damage bonus to 25%.

Lidless Wall

Additional Bone Storms now spawn closer together.

Critical Strike Damage per active Bone Storm increased from 10% to 20%.

Rogue

Skills

Disciplined Dance of Knives

Pierce chance increased from 20% to 35%.

Supreme Death Trap

Damage to enemies who resist its Pull In increased from 120% to 180% of its damage.

Shadow Step

Cleave area increased when using Shadow Step Cleaves Tempering affix.

Radius increased by 15%.

Angle increased by 33%.

Rain of Arrows

Rank 5 Bonus: Damage to Distant Enemies scaling bonus reduced from 100 to 80%.

Passives

Exposure

Active Cooldown reduction for Trap Skills increased from 20% to 30%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Star Shards

Damage increased from 100-120% to 100-200%.

Aspect of Bitter Infection

Periodic damage increased from 30-50% to 30-70% of Shadow Imbuement’s damage.

Shadow Imbuement bonus damage increased from 30-50%[x] to 30-70%[x].

Slice and Dice Aspect

Twisting Blades’ cleave area increased.

Radius increased by 15%.

Angle increased by 33%.

Unique Items

Assassin’s Stride

Ranks of Mobility Skills affix increased from 1-2 to 2-3 ranks.

Ranks of Shadow Imbuement affix increased from 2-3 to 3-4 ranks.

Sorcerer

Skills

Ice Shards

Damage to Frozen enemies increased from 25% to 50%.

Mystical Frost Nova

Previous – Frost Nova makes enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds, increased to 6 seconds against Bosses.

– Frost Nova makes enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds, increased to 6 seconds against Bosses. Now – Frost Nova makes enemies Vulnerable and increases the damage they take from you by 15%[x] for 4 seconds, increased to 8 seconds against Bosses.

Shimmering Frost Nova

Previous – Frost Nova grants 3%[+] Dodge Chance per enemy hit for 8 seconds, up to 15[+]. Dodging while this effect is active restores 20 Mana. Hitting a Boss with Frost Nova grants the maximum Dodge Chance Bonus.

– Frost Nova grants 3%[+] Dodge Chance per enemy hit for 8 seconds, up to 15[+]. Dodging while this effect is active restores 20 Mana. Hitting a Boss with Frost Nova grants the maximum Dodge Chance Bonus. Now – Casting Frost Nova grants 15%[+] Dodge Chance for 8 seconds and restores 10% of your Missing Mana for every enemy hit. Hitting a Boss with Frost Nova restores 100% of your Mana.

Invoked Ice Blades

Previous – Your Ice Blades gain 10% Attack Speed per active Ice Blade.

– Your Ice Blades gain 10% Attack Speed per active Ice Blade. Now – You and your Ice Blades gain 10% Attack Speed per active Ice Blade.

Deep Freeze

Previous – Encase yourself in ice, becoming Immune for 4 seconds, continually dealing damage, and Chilling enemies for 14%. When Deep Freeze expires, it deals an additional 183% damage.

– Encase yourself in ice, becoming Immune for 4 seconds, continually dealing damage, and Chilling enemies for 14%. When Deep Freeze expires, it deals an additional 183% damage. Now – Encase yourself in ice and become Immune for 4 seconds, Chilling surrounding enemies for 14% and continuously dealing damage to them. When Deep Freeze ends, you explode for 183% more damage.

– Encase yourself in ice and become Immune for 4 seconds, Chilling surrounding enemies for 14% and continuously dealing damage to them. When Deep Freeze ends, you explode for 183% more damage. Additionally, the final explosion will now happen no matter how Deep Freeze ends.

Rank 5 Bonus: Vulnerable Damage scaling bonus reduced from 40 to 30%.

Supreme Deep Freeze

Previous – When Deep Freeze ends, surrounding enemies are made Vulnerable for 5 seconds and your Non-Ultimate Cooldowns are instantly reset.

– When Deep Freeze ends, surrounding enemies are made Vulnerable for 5 seconds and your Non-Ultimate Cooldowns are instantly reset. Now – Deep Freeze’s initial hit makes surrounding enemies Vulnerable for 5 seconds. After it ends, your Non-Ultimate Cooldowns are instantly reset and your Frost Skills deal 25% increased damage for 5 seconds.

Inferno

Rank 5 Bonus Previous – Enemies within Inferno are Vulnerable. Now – Enemies within Inferno are continually made Vulnerable for 5 seconds.



Passives

Permafrost

Previous – Frost skills deal 5% increased damage to Elites.

– Frost skills deal 5% increased damage to Elites. Now – You deal 6% increased damage while a Frost skill is on your Action Bar.

– You deal 6% increased damage while a Frost skill is on your Action Bar. Known issue: The tooltip for this incorrectly states that this bonus is only for frost skills, but it’s for all skills.

Elemental Synergies

The bonus is now doubled if all of your Skills are the same element.

Inner Flames

Damage increased from 4/8/12% to 6/12/18%.

Esu’s Ferocity

Critical Damage above 50% life increased from 25% to 50%.

Enlightenment

Charges gained per cast reduced from 15 to 8.

Enchantments

Fire Bolt Enchantment

Previous – Dealing damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life.

– Dealing damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life. Now – Dealing Burning damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life and unleash a Fire Bolt at a nearby enemy.

Spark Enchantment

Chance to form Crackling Energy increased from 14% to 20%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Splintering Energy

The damage from Critical Strike Damage bonus now scales from 60-100%.

Aspect of Frozen Memories

Previous – The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 2 additional casts.

– The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 2 additional casts. Now – The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 2 additional casts and its damage to Vulnerable enemies is increased to 50-75%.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames

Damage increased for each second burning from 6% (30% max) to 9% (45% max).

Encased Aspect

Life and Mana gained per second increased from 15-35% to 25-45%.

Unique Items

Strike of Stormhorn

Bonus damage from Super Ball Lightnings increased from 100% to 125%.

Paragon

Tactician Glyph

Damage increased from 10% to 15%.

Adept Glyph

Mastery skill area increased from 20 to 30%.

Damage increased from 2%[+] to 3%[+].

Scaling increased to match similar glyph’s that start at 3%.

Electrocute Glyph

Critical hit chance increased from 5% to 15%.

Static Surge

Damage increased from 40% to 50%.

Fundamental Release

Maximum Damage enemies take from you increased from 30% to 50%.

Enchantment Master

Bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Searing Heat

Previous – Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike chance and deal increased Direct damage equal to 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, up to 60%. Current Direct Damage Bonus: X%

– Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike chance and deal increased Direct damage equal to 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, up to 60%. Current Direct Damage Bonus: X% Now – Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike chance and all of your Skills deal increased Direct damage equal to 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, up to 60%. Current Direct Damage Bonus: X%

Icefall

Previous – Your Frost Skills deal 25% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. This bonus is doubled if the enemy is also Frozen.

– Your Frost Skills deal 25% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. This bonus is doubled if the enemy is also Frozen. Now – Your Frost Skills deal 25% increased damage. This bonus is doubled and applied to all of your damage against Frozen enemies and bosses.

Miscellaneous

Tooltips on various items have been updated for clarity.

Bug Fixes

Diablo 4 season 7 skill.

Vessel of Hatred

Fixed an issue where the Nagu rune would gain offering with a mercenary equipped.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Pestilence was increasing Pestilent Swarm’s duration by longer than expected.

Fixed an issue where the Protector Rank 5 bonus to Thorns did not persist through the extended duration given by the Exalted Protector bonus.

Season of Witchcraft

Fixed an issue where Hex of Whispers was not displaying the correct Fortify value.

Fixed an issue where certain Headless monsters still had heads (Guess they missed the memo).

Fixed an issue where the Doom Orb damage did not properly increase as the ability was upgraded.

Fixed an issue where Headrotten Monsters could spawn while there was no active Headhunt.

Fixed multiple instances where Whispers in Headhunts did not properly progress.

Fixed an issue where Exposed Roots in Rootholds could be interacted with multiple times and spawn multiple boss monsters.

Fixed an issue where the Roothold Ritual of Shackles did not increase the cooldown of Evade.

Fixed an issue where Forgotten Altars spawned in Nightmare Dungeons with a lower than intended frequency.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the screen reader did not read out Loadout names in the Armory.

Gameplay

General

Fixed an issue where the Class Mechanic(i.e. Enchantments) would reset when loading an Armory loadout after logging back into the game.

Fixed an issue where some Tempering Recipes would have a lower minimum value at Legendary rarity than they did at Rare rarity.

Druid

Fixed an issue where Druid’s Wolves active would not interact with Lupine Ferocity nor Lust for Carnage when using Aspect of the Alpha.

Fixed an issue where Poison Creeper’s Passive effect could trigger the Clarity passive and the Untamed Legendary Paragon Node.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of the Virulent was not marked as an Offensive Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the amount of offerings required for the Snake Spirit was displayed as 100 when the actual value was 60.

Fixed an issue where the Affixes for Bonus ranks to Feral Aptitude and Werewolf Movement speed on the Malefic Crescent did not increase with Masterworking.

Fixed an issue where Malefic Crescent would overwrite the Ferocity Bonus from Mad Wolf’s Glee.

Fixed an issue where the Survival Instincts Legendary Paragon Node would scale damage higher than intended, which occasionally resulted in negative damage numbers.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Elemental Constellation appeared in the Codex of Power for Necromancers.

Fixed an issue where Summoning Damage Affixes always displayed 0%.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the buffs granted by the Cadaverous Aspect referenced core skills instead of one referencing ultimate skills.

Fixed an issue where Soulrift would generate more Barrier than intended when combined with another source of Barrier.

Rogue

Fixed an issue where Disciplined Shadow Step would not provide cooldown reduction if the target died before the Shadow Step dealt damage.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Imitated Imbuements was not functioning properly.

Fixed an issue where Blended Cold Imbuement could cause the enemy to be instantly Frozen.

Fixed an issue where Clandestine Aspect was not properly increasing its value with legendary ranks.

Fixed an issue where Scoundrel’s Leathers did not properly treat all Trap and Grenade Skills as Core skills.

Fixed an issue where Scoundrel’s Leathers did not properly grant bonus core skill damage.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where Splintering Energy was not properly scaling with both Additive and Multiplicative Critical Damage sources.

Fixed an issue where Flame Shield Enchantment was not properly resetting damage taken.

Fixed an issue where Flame Shield Enchantment was activating too late.

Fixed an issue where the Flame Shield and Fire Blot Enchantments were receiving lower bonuses than intended from Enchantment Master.

Fixed an issue where Firebolt Enchantment was not overhealing.

Fixed an issue with Okun’s Catalyst that would cause it to not increase attack speed when casting a defensive skill.

Fixed an issue causing the damage from Okun’s Catalyst to deal half of its intended damage.

Fixed an issue where aspect of Mind’s Awakening was giving lower barrier than intended on its first hit.

Fixed an issue where Inferno was not gaining its chance to deal double damage effect.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the Combustion Key Passive stated it increased Damage to Burning instead of Damage with Burning.

Fixed an issue where Avalanche’s bonus damage to Vulnerable targets would only work on the initial target.

Fixed an issue where Enlightenment was not granting the proper additive and multiplicative damage bonuses.

Fixed an issue with Strike of Stormhorn where it wasn’t applying its bonuses at max range.

Fixed an issue with Strike of Stormhorn where it was dealing 50% less damage than intended.

Miscellaneous

Various visual, UI, performance, and stability improvements.

Vessel of Hatred

New Items

Aspect of Endless Talons

Razor Wings hitting an enemy increases your Eagle Skill damage by 1%[x] for 4 seconds, up to 30-50%[x]. Razor Wing Critical Strikes grant 3 stacks.

Sunstained War-Crozier – Unique Quarterstaff

Affixes Inherent: 45% Block Chance 160-188 Dexterity 1060-1142 Maximum Life 2-4 Focus Skill Ranks 26-35% Chance for Potency Skills to deal Double Damage

Unique Power Your Focus Skills benefit from all their Upgrades, and they increase the damage of your Potency Skills by 10-20[x]% for 8 seconds, up to 100-200%[x].



New Runes

Ritual Runes

Nagu, Legendary (Tyrannical):

100 Offering generated.

Maintain at least 1 active Summon for 5 seconds, gaining Offering for each up to 6 Summons.

Igni, Legendary (Bomber):

25 Offering generated.

Stores offering every 0.3 seconds. Cast a non-Basic Skill to gain the stored offering. (Up to 500 Offering).

Invocation Runes

Chac, Rare (Cloudburst):

220% weapon damage.

Costs 20 Offering.

Invoke Druid Lightning Bolts, striking a nearby enemy.

Overflow: Spawn more.

Spiritborn

Skills

Enhanced Thunderspike

Vigor generated increased from 5 to 7.

Accelerated Thunderspike

Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Sharp Thrash

Ferocity gain increased from 1 to 2.

Stinger

Damage increased from 70% to 77%.

Enhanced Stinger

Damage increased from 50% to 60% of its Base damage.

Concussive Stomp

Damage increased from 40% to 50%.

Enhanced Concussive Stomp

Maximum Barrier increased from 30% to 40% of your Maximum Life.

Invasive Payback

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 8 seconds.

Touch of Death

Touch of Death’s swarm now ignores Invulnerable enemies.

Razor Wings

Maximum active Razor Wings increased from 12 to 15.

Endurance

Vigor generated increased from 5/10/15 to 10/20/30.

Velocity

Previous – If you’ve dealt damage within the last 5 seconds and are moving, you generate 1/2/3 Vigor per second.

Now – Generate 1/2/3 Vigor per second while moving.

Bastion

Thorns increased from 40/80/120 to 120/240/360.

Acceleration

Previous – Gain 1/2/3 additional Evade Charges. After you Evade your next Eagle Skill deals 10/20/30%[x] increased damage.

– Gain 1/2/3 additional Evade Charges. After you Evade your next Eagle Skill deals 10/20/30%[x] increased damage. Now – Gain 1 additional Evade Charge. After you Evade, your Eagle Skills deal 8/16/24%[x] increased damage for 2 seconds.

Auspicious

Delay to gain Barrier after taking damage reduced from 5 to 2 seconds.

The Protector

Rank 5: The Protector’s domain pulses 100% 80% of your Thorns as Physical damage to enemies within every second.

The Seeker

Rank 5: The Seeker’s damage is increased by 50% 40% of your Critical Strike and Vulnerable Damage bonuses.

The Hunter

Rank 5: The Hunter’s initial damage will Execute Injured Non-Boss enemies.

The Devourer

Rank 5: The Devourer’s damage is increased by 150% of your Healing Received bonus.

Spirit Hall

Centipede Primary Spirit Hall

Previous – Hitting an enemy with a Centipede Skill reduces their Damage by 2.5% and Slows them by 10% for 3 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 8 times. All Skills are now also Centipede Skills.

– Hitting an enemy with a Centipede Skill reduces their Damage by 2.5% and Slows them by 10% for 3 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 8 times. All Skills are now also Centipede Skills. Now – Hitting an enemy with a Centipede Skill reduces their Damage by 2%, Slows them by 10%, and deals 70% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 8 times. All Skills are now also Centipede Skills.

Eagle Secondary Spirit Hall

Delay before the bonus is reset increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Tempering Recipes

Sky Augments – Weapons Recipe

Chance for Razor Wings Projectiles to be Cast Twice replaced with Chance for Razor Wings to Deal Double Damage.

Brilliance Skill Ranks Removed.

Spiritborn Resolve – Defensive Recipe

Maximum Resolve Stacks replaced with Armor +X%.

Soil Augments – Weapons Recipe

Chance for Touch of Death Swarms to Reinfect on hit replaced with increase to Touch of Death duration.

Centipede Innovation – Utility Recipe

Touch of Death Swarm Duration removed.

Legendary Aspects

Bristleback Aspect

Thorns damage increased from 100-160% to 100-200%.

Ruthless Aspect

Additional functionality: Now always grants Jaguar Skills 15% Critical Strike Chance.

Aspect of Layered Wards

Blocked Damage Reduction increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.

Aspect of Reactive Armor

Blocked attacks no longer have to come from a Close enemy.

Sticker-thought Aspect

No longer drops for the Spiritborn, as they do not have Channeled Skills.

Aspect of Rallying Reversal

Aspect Category changed from Offensive to Utility.

Aspect of Exhilaration

No longer requires enemies to be Vulnerable for its effect to activate.

Lucky Hit bonus per stack of Ferocity increased from 3% to 5%.

Aspect of Pestilence

Pestilent Swarm Duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.

Additional Swarm Duration reduced from 100% to 50%, increasing the Swarm Duration from 3 to 4.5 seconds.

Aspect of Tenacity

Previous – You gain Resolve for each 30-10 Vigor you gain over 100.

– You gain Resolve for each 30-10 Vigor you gain over 100. Now – You gain Resolve for each 40-20 Vigor you gain while at maximum Vigor. This Resolve can overfill your maximum Resolve stacks by 5.

Aspect of Binding Morass

Previous – Close enemies or those you deal indirect damage to are Slowed by 30-70% for 3 seconds. You deal 20[x]% increased damage to Slowed enemies.

– Close enemies or those you deal indirect damage to are Slowed by 30-70% for 3 seconds. You deal 20[x]% increased damage to Slowed enemies. Now – Close enemies or those you deal indirect damage to are Slowed by 30-70% for 3 seconds. You deal 10-30[x]% increased damage to Slowed enemies.

Aspect of Deflection

Invasive Razor Wings upgrade now causes reflected Razor Wings to spiral outwards.

Unique Items

Scorn of the Earth Unique Boots

Effects that reduce Evade’s cooldown now affect Soar’s Evade Override.

Soar Deals Damage Based on Distance Traveled increased from 203-275% to 308-425%.

Soar Grants Maximum Life as Barrier replaced with Lightning Resistance.

Bonus Soar damage increased from 10-50%[X] to 50-100%[X].

Band of First Breath Unique Ring

Lucky Hit Chance while you Have a Barrier replaced with Critical Strike Chance.

Bonus Damage after Gaining Resolve replaced with Resource Generated when Losing Resolve.

Ranks to Auspicious replaced with Maximum Resolve stacks.

Previous – Casting Evade consumes 1 stack of Resolve to generate 20-40 Vigor. Gain Armored Hide’s Passive Effect.

New: Casting Evade consumes 1 stack of Resolve to increase your damage dealt by 20-40%[X] for 5 seconds. Gain Armored Hide’s Passive Effect.

Wushe Nak Pa Unique Glaive

Casting an Ultimate Skill Restores Primary Resource replaced with Maximum Life.

Primary Spirit Hall Potency increased from 50-100% to 100-200%.

Ring of Writhing Moon Unique Ring

Ranks of Unrestrained Power replaced with Chance for Pestilent Swarms to deal Double Damage.

Pestilent Swarm damage increased from 35-65% to 60-120%.

Delay between spawning Pestilent Swarms decreased from 10 to 4 seconds.

Pestilent Swarm Duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.

Vigor generated when Pestilent Swarm hits an enemy increased from 1 to 3.

Rod of Kepeleke Unique Quarterstaff

Ranks of Velocity replaced with Ranks of Vigorous.

No longer reduces Core Skill damage dealt by up to 30%.

Bonus Critical Strike Damage for each point of Vigor consumed reduced from 1-3% to .1-.5%.

Jacinth Shell

Life on Hit replaced with Armor +%.

Remaining Cooldown duration reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Spending Vigor Healing increased from 1-10% to 5-10%.

Paragon

Hubris Legendary Glyph

Maximum Thorns increased from 2,000 to 3,000.

Spiney Skin Legendary Node

Bonus Thorns increased from 20% to 35%.

Bitter Medicine Legendary Node

Previous – When you heal for 100% of your Maximum Life, deal 20% damage to Close enemies. This damage is increased by your Healing Received bonus.

– When you heal for 100% of your Maximum Life, deal 20% damage to Close enemies. This damage is increased by your Healing Received bonus. Now – When you heal for 100% of your Maximum Life, afflict Close enemies, dealing 200% Poisoning damage and causing them to take 10%[x] increased Poisoning damage for 6 seconds, up to 40%.

Mercenaries

Bartering Caches

Crafting Material Cache

Rewards now scale with Torment Tiers.

Cache can now drop Iron and Rawhide.

Boss Material Cache

Gold now scales with Torment Tiers.

Masterworking Cache

Obducite and Obols now scale with Torment Tiers.

Augment Cache

Gems now scale with Torment Tiers.

Runes are now guaranteed to drop in Torment Difficulties and the amount scales with Torment Tiers.

Rapport Track Caches

Masterworking Cache

Obducite drop increased from 30 to 100.

Local Mercenary Events

Rewards have been adjusted to be more in-line with other events.

Increased the amount of Pale Marks earned.

Runes

Developer’s Note: To better highlight the unique gameplay aspects of Runewords, we’ve reduced the average cost of Runes, and Overflow bonuses have been added to every Invocation Rune.

Ritual Runes

Noc

Can now gain half of the offering when inflicting a Slow or Chill.

Cir

Offering increased from 50 to 300.

Previous – Cast the same non-channeled skill 3 times.

– Cast the same non-channeled skill 3 times. Now – Cast 5 Skills then become exhausted for 3 seconds.

– Cast 5 Skills then become exhausted for 3 seconds. Hidden name changed from “Grinding” to “Lethargic”.

Developer’s Note: Exhausted in this case refers to a cooldown for the effect.

Moni

Hidden name changed from “Harmonic” to “Alacrity”.

Previous – Cast a Skill after moving.

– Cast a Skill after moving. Now – Cast 2 Mobility or Macabre Skills.

– Cast 2 Mobility or Macabre Skills. Offering increased from 35 to 100.

Invocation Runes

Ceh

Summoned Spirit Wolf now benefits from Summon and Companion bonuses.

Qua

Movement Speed increased from 7% (up to 35%) to 10% (up to 50%).

Changed from Rare to Magic.

Zec

Cool Down Reduction given reduced from 2 to 1.

Cost reduced from 200 to 100.

Cooldown reduced from 2 to 1 second.

Vex

Offering cost reduced from 1,000 to 150.

+3 to All Skills for 7 seconds. +1 to All Skills for 10 seconds.

+1 to All Skills for 10 seconds. Overflow: More Skill ranks, up to 3.

Increased the cooldown from 1 to 5 seconds to avoid overriding overflow bonuses.

Xan

Offering cost reduced from 800 to 700.

Overflow: Cast increases damage by 1% per 10 Offering.

Jah

Offering cost reduced from 400 to 250.

Overflow: Store Excess Offering.

Yom

Overflow: Increase Stun Duration.

Teb

Hidden damage bonus reduced from 300% to baseline 100%.

Overflow: Increase damage by 1% per Offering.

Xal

Offering cost increased from 200 to 300.

Previous – Overflow: Increase duration.

Now – Overflow: Gain More Maximum Life.

Increased the cooldown from 1 to 3 seconds to avoid overriding overflow bonuses.

Tzic

Offering cost reduced from 250 to 200.

Overflow: Increase damage by 1% per Offering.

Kry

Overflow: Increased size.

Tec

Offering cost reduced from 100 to 50 offering.

Damage increased from 700% to 1400%.

Overflow updated from 100% increased Radius to 100% increased Size.

Tun

Offering cost reduced from 100 to 25 offering.

Now drops one Stun grenade.

Tal

Offering cost reduced from 100 to 30 offering.

Now spawns one Pestilent Swarm.

Wat

Overflow: Increase duration.

Xol

Updated tooltips on runes that Invoke players skills to be more clear with the Xol rune effect.

Miscellaneous

Rune rarity has been adjusted on Tormented Bosses.

There is now a chance for the Infernal Hordes materials chest to drop an Undercity Tribute when opened with 200 or more Aether.

Bug Fixes

Spiritborn

Fixed an issue where a Damage Resistance Aura could be removed by activating Mystic Circles with the Aspect of Soil Power.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Bristling Vengeance did not show the correct amount of Thorns applied by Payback.

Fixed an issue where Replenishing Ravager spent 5 stacks instead of 4 and would not stack multiple hits on the same Elite enemy.

Fixed an issue where the Health drain effect of Jacinth Shell did not trigger from Rushing Claw or Razor Wings.

Fixed an issue where non-damaging abilities could consume the buff from Enhanced Vortex.

Fixed an issue where Rod of Kepeleke could provide stacks towards Crown of Lucion or Banished Lord’s Talisman without costing anything.

Fixed an issue where the damage increase from Viscous Shield was calculated incorrectly and was granting far more increased damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Critical Strike Damage bonus from the Aspect of Redirected Force could be much higher than intended.

Fixed an issue where extra damage from Ravager, the primary Gorilla Spirit Hall upgrade, and the Dominant Passive could trigger off making enemies Vulnerable.

Fixed an issue where Quill Volley’s Feathers that hit a wall could not return to the player when using the Rebounding Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Maximum Resolve Stacks Affixes were receiving twice the expected benefits from Masterworking bonuses.

Kurast Undercity

Fixed an issue where the Tribute of Ascendence and Tribute of Refinement did not properly grant their respective rewards in specific scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the Tribute of Radiance did not properly grant Ancestral Legendary items in certain scenarios.

Fixed an issue where Torment only tributes could be accessed in lower difficulties.

Fixed an issue where large Gold values did not display properly in the Bargains UI.

Dark Citadel

Fixed an issue where Rare and Magic items weren’t always auto-salvaged as expected.

Fixed an issue where Dark Citadel did not function for the Party Finder Quick List.

Runes

Fixed an issue where the Teleport from the Jah Rune did not grant Unstoppable.

Fixed an issue where the damage increase from the Qax Rune could be increased by 200% instead of 100%.

Mercenaries

Fixed an issue where each attack from Iron Maelstrom triggered reinforcements.

Fixed an issue where Raheir’s reinforcement opportunity that casts when the player is hit with a control impairing affect did not function properly.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the Field of Giants Delver Challenge couldn’t be unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the Scroll of Abundance restored 30% of Base Life instead of 30% of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where Fog of War in Nahantu was not removed after using the Vessel of Hatred Campaign Skip.

Fixed an issue where the Dweller in the Dark enemy in the Kichuk Stronghold would become unkillable after being Staggered.

Fixed an issue where the Echo of Hatred dungeon was not available for Quick List through Party Finder.

Fixed an issue where the progression for the Blood in the Grove quest could be blocked if all enemies were defeated before the objective was started.

Base Game

New Items and Tempering Recipes

General

Aspect of Apogeic Furor – Offensive

Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your Ultimate damage by 8-15.5% 6-10%, up to 80-155% 60-100%. At 10 stacks, your Cooldowns and this bonus are reset.

Vehement Brawler’s Aspect – Offensive

Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by 10-30% for 8 seconds. Gain 4 2 additional Ultimate Skill Ranks.

Barbarian

Mantle of Mountain’s Fury – Unique Chest Armor

Affixes Inherent: 50% 100% Hammer of the Ancients damage for 5 seconds after an Earthquake explodes 200-350 Armor 3-5 Ranks to Hammer of the Ancients 2-3 Skill Ranks of Defensive Stance 13.5-22.5% Chance for Earthquake to Deal Double Damage

Power Hammer of the Ancients also forms a seismic line that deals its damage and Slows enemies hit by 60-80% for 4 seconds. Any Earthquakes it passes through explode for their total damage and are consumed.



Aspect of Incendiary Fissures – Offensive

Your Earthquakes deal 35-50% 40-60% increased damage and their damage is converted into Fire.

Vehement Brawler’s Augments – New Weapon Tempering Recipe

+Ranks of Warpath

+Ranks of Belligerence

+Ranks of Heavy Hitter

Druid

Malefic Crescent – Unique Amulet

Affixes +7.8-10% Willpower +154.8-200% Werewolf Critical Strike Damage +8-12.5% Movement Speed while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf +1-2 to Feral Aptitude

Power The value of your Lupine Ferocity’s Critical Strike Damage is increased to 100-150% 150-200% [x] when consecutively Critical Striking.



Aspect Of Electrified Claws

Shapeshifting into a new animal form causes a Lightning Bolt to strike a Nearby enemy dealing Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 20-40% increased damage and Stun for 2 seconds.

Aspect of Wolf’s Rain

Casting Hurricane also spawns a smaller hurricane on your Wolves for 8 seconds. These hurricanes deals 5-15%[X] of Hurricane’s damage for each active Wolf.

Werewolf Finesse – New Weapon Tempering Recipe

+% Poison Damage

+% Werewolf Attack Speed

+% Werewolf Critical Chance

Necromancer

Kessime’s Legacy – Unique Pants

Affixes Inherent: Casting Blood Wave Fortifies You For 70% of Your Maximum Life 219-300% Ultimate Damage 9.5-14.5% Damage Reduction While Fortified 16-25% Blood Wave Cooldown Reduction 16-25% Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage

Power Blood Wave now forms a wave on each side of you. Both waves converge at your feet, Pulling In surrounding enemies and exploding for damage. Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take 5-10% increased damage from your Blood Waves, up to 150-300% in total.



Indira’s Memory – Unique Pants

Affixes Inherent: Casting Bone Spear Reduces Blood Wave’s Cooldown by 2 Seconds 16-25% Maximum Life 82.5-105% Overpower Damage 18.5-27.5% Damage Reduction While Injured 2-3 Skill Ranks of Tides of Blood

Power Blood Wave is additionally a Bone Skill that spawns a Bone Prison at its end point and increases your Blood Skill damage by 40-80% for 8 seconds when cast. Bone Spear is additionally a Blood Skill and will drain 10% Maximum Life each cast after hitting an enemy to consume a surrounding Corpse and launch one new Bone Spear from it.



Aspect of Distilled Anima – Mobility Aspect

While Soulrift is active, you are Unhindered and gain 1% increased Movement Speed per absorbed soul, up to 30-60%. This lasts for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.

Bone Duster’s – Offensive Aspect

Previous – Bone Spear is guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies within Bone Prison and deals 20-40% increased damage to them.

– Bone Spear is guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies within Bone Prison and deals 20-40% increased damage to them. Now – Bone Spear is guaranteed to Overpower enemies within Bone Prison and deals 30-50% increased damage to them.

Dreadful Augments – New Weapon Tempering Recipe

+Ranks of Fueled by Death

+Ranks of Finality

+Ranks of Titan’s Fall

Rogue

Assassin’s Stride – Unique Boots

Affixes Inherent: Casting a Mobility Skill grants +100% Movement Speed for 2 seconds 34.9-40% Shadow Resistance 10-15% Mobility Cooldown Reduction 2-3 Skill Ranks to Mobility Skills 3-4 Skill Ranks to Shadow Imbuement

Power Mobility Skills are always Shadow Imbued with 40-80% increased potency. Lucky Hit: Damaging an Elite or Boss with a Mobility Skill has up to a 40-80% chance to instantly trigger a free Shadow Imbuement explosion.



Slice and Dice – Utility Aspect

Twisting Blades’ initial hit cleaves. Twisting Blades returns 25-45% faster.

Aspect of Bitter Infection – Offensive Aspect

Enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement take 30-50% 30-70% of its damage every second. Shadow Imbuement deals 30-50% 30-70% [X] increased damage.

Ultimate Efficiency — New Resource Tempering Recipe

Death Trap Cooldown Reduction

Rain of Arrows Cooldown Reduction

Shadow Clone Cooldown Reduction

Energy after Casting an Ultimate Skill

Sorcerer

Strike of Stormhorn – Unique Focus

Affixes Inherent: Replaces all Chance to Summon an Additional Ball lightning affixes with Chance to summon a Super Ball Lightning. +1-2 Ranks to Ball Lightning 187-250% Ball Lightning Projectile Speed 67.5-108.5% Critical Strike Damage 13-17.5% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice is Converted to Chance to Cast a Super Ball Lightning.



Developer’s Note: The inherent affix replaces all sources of Chance to Cast additional ball lightnings with Chance to cast a Super Ball Lightning.

Power Ball Lightning splashes on contact for 60-100%[x] increased damage and Stunning enemies for 1 second if it reaches its Maximum Range. Super Ball Lightnings are larger, deal 100% 125% increased damage, have a higher Lucky Hit Chance, and its Stun duration is increased to 3 seconds.



Okun’s Catalyst – Unique Focus

Affixes Inherent: Ball Lightning can be cast while moving. After Casting a Defensive Skill, 0.5-1.5% Damage Reduction for each active Ball Lightning. 23-35% Attack Speed for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill +1-2 Ranks to Ball Lightning 13-17.5% Chance to Cast an additional Ball Lightning

Power Ball Lightning orbits you creating a static field that damages all enemies within for 140-180% damage per active ball and granting Unhindered while the field is active.



Aspect of Mind’s Awakening – Utility Aspect

Casting a Pyromancy Skill Immobilizes enemies hit for 0.5-1 seconds.

Casting a Shock Skill grants a burst of 15-30% Movement Speed for 1 second.

Casting a Frost Skill grants a Barrier for 3-6% Maximum Life.

While Enlightened, each Skill grants all benefits.

Prismatic Augments Tempering Recipe

Chance for Ice Blade to cast twice (Note: this has been removed from the Conjuration Augments Tempering Recipe).

Chance for Inferno to deal Double damage (Note: this has been removed from the Pyromancy Augments Tempering Recipe).

+Ranks to Shocking Impact

Barbarian

Skills

Hammer of the Ancients

Damage increased from 70% to 80% 90%.

90%. Hammer of the Ancients can now strike ground areas without enemies, but will approach when a target is selected for attacks.

Furious Hammer of the Ancients

Previous – Hammer of the Ancients gain 2% Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when cast. Its Critical Strikes Knockdown enemies for 2 seconds.

Now – Hammer of the Ancients gain 3% 5% Critical Strike Damage and Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when cast. Its Critical Strikes Knockdown enemies for 2 seconds.

Mighty Throw

Impact damage increased from 80% to 105%.

Pulse damage increased from 35% to 50%.

Kick

Skill Ranks now increase Kick’s damage.

Mighty Kick

Knockdown duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Wrath of the Berserker

Rank 5: Wrath of the Berserker Pulls in enemies instead of Knocking Back and deals 200% damage to them.

Call of the Ancients

Now has the Summoning tag.

New Rank 5 Bonus: While Call of the Ancients is active, gain 40% 50% Movement Speed and 20% Distant Damage Reduction.

Prime Call of the Ancients

Damage bonus increased from 25% to 30%.

Iron Maelstrom

Two-Hand Bludgeoning Slam damage increased from 60% to 75%.

Duel Wield Swing damage increased from 33% to 43%.

New Rank 5 Bonus: Iron Maelstrom damage is increased by 80% 60% of your Damage to Injured and Healthy bonuses.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly deal damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base Skill.

Enhanced Charge

Mighty Kick

Power Kick

Battle Lunging Strike

Enhanced Rupture

Passives

Heavy Hitter

Previous – Your Ultimate Skills deal 15% more damage.

– Your Ultimate Skills deal 15% more damage. Now – Your Ultimate Skills, Earthquakes, and Dust Devils deal 15% more damage.

Defensive Stance

Previous – Increase the Damage Reduction gained while you are Fortified by an additional 2%.

– Increase the Damage Reduction gained while you are Fortified by an additional 2%. Now – While Fortified, you gain an additional 2% Damage Reduction and Heal 0.5% Maximum Life every second.

Slaying Strike

Previous – You deal 5% increased damage against Injured enemies.

– You deal 5% increased damage against Injured enemies. Now – You deal 5% increased damage to Injured and Healthy enemies.

Unbridled Rage

Previous – Your Core Skills deal 45% increased damage but cost 100% more Fury.

– Your Core Skills deal 45% increased damage but cost 100% more Fury. Now – Your Core Skills deal 45% increased damage but cost 100% more Fury. The damage is doubled against Injured enemies.

Walkling Arsenal

Previous – Dealing direct damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapons grants 8% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three damage bonuses are active, you gain an additional 10% increased damage and Attack Speed.

– Dealing direct damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapons grants 8% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three damage bonuses are active, you gain an additional 10% increased damage and Attack Speed. Now – Dealing direct damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapons grants 15% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, gain 20% Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed. Casting a Skill with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapon grants 15% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain 25% Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed.

Legendary Aspects

Executioner’s

Previous – Killing an enemy with an Overpower leaves behind an Earthquake at their location, dealing Physical damage over 4 seconds. Can only occur once every 4 seconds.

– Killing an enemy with an Overpower leaves behind an Earthquake at their location, dealing Physical damage over 4 seconds. Can only occur once every 4 seconds. Now – Your Overpowers will spawn an Earthquake every 4 seconds that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. Your Earthquake damage is increased by 25% 15% for every 100 Strength you have.

Of Earthquakes

Previous – Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake damaging enemies for Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you deal 10-25% increased damage.

– Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake damaging enemies for Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you deal 10-25% increased damage. Now – Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes and for 4 seconds afterwards, you deal 10-25% increased damage. Your Earthquakes deal 10-25% 20-60% increased damage.

Of Bul-Kathos

Previous – Leap creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain 10-25% increased Damage Reduction.

– Leap creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain 10-25% increased Damage Reduction. Now – Leap creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes and for 4 seconds afterwards, you gain 10-25% increased Damage Reduction. Your Earthquakes deal 10-25% 20-60% increased damage.

Of Ancestral Echoes

Now gives a 20-40% Summoning Skill damage bonus.

Of Ancestral Charge

Now gives a 20-40% Summoning Skill damage bonus.

Of Encroaching Wrath

Previous – After spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill within 5 seconds deals 40-70% increased damage.

– After spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill within 5 seconds deals 40-70% increased damage. Now – After spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery or Brawling Skill within 8 seconds deals 50-80% increased damage.

Of Herculean Spectacle

Mighty Throw damage increased from 15-35% to 25-45%.

Unique Items

Twin Strikes

Previous – After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 50-80% increased damage.

– After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 50-80% increased damage. Now – After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 50-80% increased damage and Stunning for 1 second.

Unbroken Chain

1-2 Skill Ranks of Pit Fighter swapped to 2-3 Skill Ranks of Slaying Strike.

Enemy Damage Reduction increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.

Ugly Bastard Helm

Fire damage bonus increased from 60-80% to 80-100%.

Inherent Fire Resistance increased from 50% to 100%.

Paragon

Bone Breaker – Legendary Node

Previous – Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower.

– Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Now – Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Whenever you Overpower, your Ultimate Skills deal 10% increased damage for 10 seconds, up to 80%.

Weapons Master – Legendary Node

Previous – Swapping weapons grants you 8% of your Maximum Fury.

– Swapping weapons grants you 8% of your Maximum Fury. Now – Swapping weapons grants you 8% of your Maximum Fury. You deal 30% increased damage to Injured and Healthy enemies.

Druid

Skills

Hurricane

Can now be cast while moving.

Raging Shred

Previous – Shred’s third combo attack is larger and applies an additional 143% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.

– Shred’s third combo attack is larger and applies an additional 143% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds. Now – Shred’s third combo attack is larger, applies an additional 143% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds, and causes enemies to take 30% 150% [X] increased Poisoning damage for 5 seconds.

Innate Blood Howl

Previous – Blood Howl also generates 20 Spirit.

– Blood Howl also generates 20 Spirit. Now – Blood Howl also generates 20 Spirit. You deal 25%[x] increased damage until you shapeshift out of Werewolf form.

Grizzly Rage

Damage bonus increased from 50%[X] to 60%[X].

Rank 5: Casting Grizzly Rage Knocks Down surrounding enemies for 5 seconds and deals 200% damage to them.

Lacerate

Damage increased from 560% to 600%.

Rank 5: Lacerate damage is increased by 40% 30% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Cataclysm

Rank 5: Casting Cataclysm Slows surrounding enemies by 70% for 8 seconds.

Petrify

Rank 5: Casting Petrify resets all your non-Ultimate Skill Cooldowns.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Fierce Claw

Innate Earthen Bulwark

Raging Shred

Passives

Lupine Ferocity

Previous – Every 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes and deals 100% increased damage, doubled to 200% against Injured enemies.

– Every 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes and deals 100% increased damage, doubled to 200% against Injured enemies. Now – Every 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes. Werewolf Critical Strikes deal 75%[x] increased damage.

Toxic Claws

Previous – Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills deal 12% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds.

– Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills deal 12% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds. Now – Critical Strikes with Shred and Lacerate deal an additional 16% 24% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds.

Heightened Senses

Previous – When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either Animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

– When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either Animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form. Now – When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 3% Movement Speed.Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Charged Atmosphere

Previous – Every 14 seconds, a Lightning Bolt hits a Nearby enemy dealing 45% damage.

– Every 14 seconds, a Lightning Bolt hits a Nearby enemy dealing 45% damage. Now – Every 14 seconds, a Lightning Bolt hits a Nearby enemy dealing 45% damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 10% increased damage.

Spirit Boons

Spirit Offering unlocks reduced from 100 to 60 per Spirit Animal.

Deer – Prickleskin

Previous – Gain 480 Thorns.

– Gain 480 Thorns. Now – Deal 5% increased damage to enemies for 5 seconds after they attack you.

Deer – Gift of the Stag

Previous – Gain 40 Maximum Spirit.

– Gain 40 Maximum Spirit. Now – Gain 40 Maximum Spirit. You gain 5 Spirit every second.

Eagle – Scythe Talon

Previous – Gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance.

– Gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance. Now – Gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance and 15%[X] increased Lucky Hit Chance.

Wolf – Energize

Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing damage has a 15% chance to restore 30 Spirit.

– Lucky Hit: Dealing damage has a 15% chance to restore 30 Spirit. Now – Lucky Hit: Dealing damage has a 15% chance to fully restore your Spirit.

Snake – Obsidian Slam

Previous – Every 10th kill will cause your next Earth Skill to Overpower.

– Every 10th kill will cause your next Earth Skill to Overpower. Now – Every 6th attack cast will cause your next Earth Skill to Overpower.

Snake – Overload

Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing Lightning damage has up to a 40% chance to cause the target to emit a static discharge, dealing 120% Lightning damage to surrounding enemies.

– Lucky Hit: Dealing Lightning damage has up to a 40% chance to cause the target to emit a static discharge, dealing 120% Lightning damage to surrounding enemies. Now – Dealing Storm damage also applies an additional 20% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds. Lucky Hit: Dealing Poison damage has up to a 1% chance to summon a Lightning Bolt on the target dealing 120% damage.

Legendary Aspects

Blurred Beast

Previous – While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned and deals 55-75%[X] increased damage to them.

– While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned and deals 55-75%[X] increased damage to them. Now – Shred deals 55-75% more damage, and Shred’s first dash lands up to 4 additional strikes based on distance travelled. Shred deals 55-70% more damage, and Shred has a 33% chance to land an additional strike, up to 4 times.

Unsatiated

Previous – After killing an enemy with Shred, you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal 20-40%[X] increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit.

– After killing an enemy with Shred, you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal 20-40%[X] increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit. Now – After Critically Striking an enemy with Shred, you gain 15 Spirit. While at 100 Spirit, Werewolf Skills deal 20-40%[x] increased damage until you go below 30 Spirit.

Virulent

Changed from Utility to Offensive aspect.

Previous – When Rabies infects an enemy, reduce its Cooldown by 0.2-0.99 seconds. This Cooldown reduction is tripled when infecting Elite enemies.

– When Rabies infects an enemy, reduce its Cooldown by 0.2-0.99 seconds. This Cooldown reduction is tripled when infecting Elite enemies. Now – When Rabies infects an enemy, reduce its Cooldown by 0.2-0.99 seconds, tripled when infecting Elite enemies. You deal 25%[X] 25-50%[X] increased damage to enemies affected by Rabies.

Runeworker’s Conduit

Previous – Critical Strikes with Storm Skills that you cast charge the air around you for 3 seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 20-40% increased damage.

– Critical Strikes with Storm Skills that you cast charge the air around you for 3 seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 20-40% increased damage. Now – Critical Strikes with Storm Skills cause Lightning Bolts to periodically strike close enemies for 3 seconds, each dealing Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolt damage is increased by 50% 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Unique Items

Tempest Roar

Changed flat damage Willpower affix to +% Willpower affix.

Mjölnic Ryng

Previous – While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal 40-100% increased damage.

– While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal 40-100% increased damage. Now – While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal 40-100% increased damage. Cataclysm receives your Lightning Bolt benefits.

Tempering

Shapeshifting Finesse

Removed +% Werewolf Attack Speed

Removed +% Werewolf Critical Chance

Added +% Damage while Fortified

Paragon

Heightened Malice

Previous – While there are 3 or more Poisoned enemies Nearby, you deal 45% increased damage.

– While there are 3 or more Poisoned enemies Nearby, you deal 45% increased damage. Now – While a Poisoned enemy is Nearby, you deal 35%[X] increased damage plus an additional 5%[X] for each additional Poisoned enemy, up to 4.

Survival Instincts

Previous – While in Werebear form, you deal 1% increased damage, up to 60%, for every 1% difference in current Life percent between you and the enemy.

– While in Werebear form, you deal 1% increased damage, up to 60%, for every 1% difference in current Life percent between you and the enemy. Now – While in Werebear form, you deal 30%[X] increased damage or 45%[X] when you are at full Life. You have 1%[X] increased Overpower damage, up to 25%[X], for every 1% difference in current Life percent and Fortified Life percent between you and the enemy.

Ancestral Guidance – Legendary Node

Previous – After spending 75 Spirit, you deal 40% increased damage for 5 seconds.

– After spending 75 Spirit, you deal 40% increased damage for 5 seconds. Now – After spending 75 Spirit, you deal 40% increased damage for 5 seconds. Your Ultimate Skills deal 1% increased damage per Spirit when cast.

Keeper Glyph

Increased the Non-Physical damage bonus from 10%[X] to 15%[X].

Territorial Glyph

Increased Damage Reduction against Close enemies from 10% to 15%.

Undaunted Glyph

Increased Damage Reduction while Fortified from 10% to 15%.

Werewolf Glyph

Increased Werewolf form damage from [+]11.12% to [+]16.6%.

Necromancer

Skills

Blight

Essence cost reduced from 25 to 20.

Enhanced Blight

Previous – Blight’s radius is increased by 15%.

– Blight’s radius is increased by 15%. Now – Blight’s radius is increased by 15%, directly hitting an Elite with it doubles the damage of its defile area.

Paranormal Blight

Previous – Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.

– Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second. Now – Blight has a 25% chance to instantly Freeze enemies on impact for 3 seconds and its defiled area also Chills enemies for 15% every second.

Developer’s Note: The impact Freeze works with the smaller projectiles from the Ebonpiercer Unique item.

Bone Spear

Damage increased from 85% to 100%.

Supernatural Bone Spear

Previous – Bone Spear makes the first enemy hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

– Bone Spear makes the first enemy hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Now – Bone Spear makes the first enemy hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 30% increased Overpower damage. Bone Spear deals 40% more Overpower damage and restores 5% Maximum Life after Overpowering.

Paranormal Bone Spear

Previous – Bone Spear has a 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. If Bone Spear’s primary projectile Critically Strikes, it fires 2 additional Bone Shards upon being destroyed.

– Bone Spear has a 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. If Bone Spear’s primary projectile Critically Strikes, it fires 2 additional Bone Shards upon being destroyed. Now – Bone Spear has 5% more Critical Strike Chance. If its main projectile Critically Strikes, 2 more Bone Shards form upon expiration and you gain 10% Maximum Essence for 5 seconds.

Enhanced Sever

Previous – Sever damages enemies along its path for 75% of its initial damage.

– Sever damages enemies along its path for 75% of its initial damage. Now – Sever deals 85% of its initial damage along its path and Slows enemies by 40% for 3 seconds.

Paranormal Sever

Previous – Every 3rd cast of Sever makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

– Every 3rd cast of Sever makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Now – Every 3rd cast of Sever Fears enemies and makes them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Supernatural Sever

Previous – Sever deals 2% increased damage for each Minion you have upon cast.

– Sever deals 2% increased damage for each Minion you have upon cast. Now – Sever deals 2% increased damage for each Minion you have upon Cast and spawns a Corpse at its end point.

Soulrift

New Functionality : While soul draining from a Boss, Soulrift will now additionally also drain up to two other enemies at the same time.

: While soul draining from a Boss, Soulrift will now additionally also drain up to two other enemies at the same time. Rank 5: Every 30 souls consumed refills 1 of your Healing Potions with the lifeblood of your tortured victims.

Supreme Soulrift

Maximum stacks increased from 30 to 100.

Damage bonus reduced from 1% to 0.5% per soul absorbed.

Maximum damage bonus increased from 30% to 75%.

Prime Soulrift

Previous – Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift has a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed.

– Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift has a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed. Now – Soulrift extracts twice the souls from enemies and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds. After it ends, all surrounding enemies are Feared and Slowed by 85% for 5 seconds.

Blood Mist

Baseline damage increased from 2% to 35%.

Ghastly Blood Mist

Previous – Blood Mist leaves behind a Corpse every 1 second.

– Blood Mist leaves behind a Corpse every 1 second. Now – Blood Mist is now a Mobility Skill that grants 30% Movement Speed, spawning a Corpse every second and applying Vulnerable for 5 seconds to enemies it passes through.

Dreadful Blood Mist

Previous – You gain 10% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds after Blood Mist ends.

– You gain 10% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds after Blood Mist ends. Now – You gain 15% Critical Strike Chance and 10% Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds after Blood Mist ends.

Bone Prison

Cooldown reduced from 18 to 15 seconds.

Enhanced Bone Prison

Previous – Enemies within Bone Prison when cast are made Vulnerable for 8 seconds.

– Enemies within Bone Prison when cast are made Vulnerable for 8 seconds. Now – Enemies within Bone Prison when it appears are made Vulnerable and take 15% more damage for 8 seconds.

Dreadful Bone Prison

Max Cooldown Reduction increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Ghastly Bone Prison

Previous – If an enemy is trapped by Bone Prison, gain 25 Essence, plus another 5 per enemy trapped.

– If an enemy is trapped by Bone Prison, gain 25 Essence, plus another 5 per enemy trapped. Now – Casting Bone Prison grants 40 Essence. Trapping a Boss generates another 25 Essence.

Army of the Dead

Damage increased from 90% to 120%.

New Functionality: Volatile Skeleton explosions now Stun enemies for 2 seconds.

Now has the Summoning tag.

Rank 5: Army of the Dead’s damage is increased by 125% 40% of your Skeleton Mage and Golem Damage bonuses.

Blood Wave

The Knockback on Blood Wave is now much more consistent and will sweep enemies farther along its course.

Rank 5: Blood Wave’s damage is increased by 100% 30% of your Damage While Healthy and Damage While Fortified bonuses.

Bone Storm

Rank 5: Bone Storm’s damage is increased by 60% 30% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Blighted Corpse Explosion

Enhanced Decompose

Passives

Reaper’s Pursuit

Previous – Damaging enemies with Darkness Skills increases your Movement Speed by 5% for 3 seconds.

– Damaging enemies with Darkness Skills increases your Movement Speed by 5% for 3 seconds. Now – For each Darkness Skill on your Skill Bar, gain 2% increased Movement Speed and 2% more damage.

Amplify Damage

Previous – You deal 4% increased damage to Cursed enemies.

– You deal 4% increased damage to Cursed enemies. Now – You deal 4% increased damage to Cursed and Feared enemies. These bonuses can stack.

Hellbent Commander

Previous – While you control at least 7 Minions, your Minions deal 10% increased damage.

– While you control at least 7 Minions, your Minions deal 10% increased damage. Now – While you control at least 7 Minions, gain 10% Summoning Damage.

Coalesced Blood

Previous – While Healthy your Blood Skills deal 6% increased damage.

– While Healthy your Blood Skills deal 6% increased damage. Now – You deal 6% increased damage while Healthy.

Spiked Armor

Previous – Gain 40 Thorns and 5% additional Armor.

– Gain 40 Thorns and 5% additional Armor. Now – Gain 40/80/120 Thorns, 5/10/15% Armor, and 10% Block Chance.

Rathma’s Vigor

Now additionally provides 120% Overpower damage.

Affliction

Explosion damage scaling based on your Shadow Damage Over Time bonus has been replaced with a Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Legendary Aspects

Numerous Legendary Aspects from Spiritborn are becoming available to the Necromancer which supports its Block archetype:

Developer’s Note: These items are still exclusive to owners of the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Bristleback: When you Dodge or Block an attack you trigger a 100-160% Thorns attack against the attacker.

Aspect of Redirected Force: Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 30-70% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.

Aspect of Layered Wards: Your Blocked Damage Reduction is increased by 10-30% while you have a Barrier.

Tidal

Previous – Blood Wave fires 2 additional waves, each dealing 100-120% of normal damage.

– Blood Wave fires 2 additional waves, each dealing 100-120% of normal damage. Now – Blood Wave fires 2 additional waves, each dealing 200-240% of normal damage, but you can no longer recast it until the last wave ends.

Of Gore Quills

Damage of Blood Lances spawned from Blood Orbs increased from 20-60% of normal damage to 40-80%.

Blood Seeker’s

Previous – Blood Lance deals 10-25% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy.

– Blood Lance deals 10-25% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy. Now – Blood Lance deals 10-25% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy. While Healthy, your Blood Lances deal 25-40% increased Critical Strike Damage.

Cadaverous

Previous – Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core Skills by 3.5-7% for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%.

– Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core Skills by 3.5-7% for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%. Now – Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core and Ultimate Skills by 3.5-7% for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%.

Of The Void

Previous – Blight’s defiled area, when spawned, pulls in enemies around the affected area.

– Blight’s defiled area, when spawned, pulls in enemies around the affected area. Now – Blight’s defiled area Pulls In enemies and has a 35-50% chance to Stun them for 3 seconds when it appears.

Of Plunging Darkness

Previous – Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals 80-140% bonus damage over 6 seconds.

– Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals 80-140% bonus damage over 6 seconds. Now – Bone Prison is now a Darkness Skill and spawns a pool of Blight that deals 80-140% bonus damage over 6 seconds.

Unyielding Commander

Previous – While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions deal 70-110% increased damage and take 90% reduced damage.

– While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions deal 70-110% increased damage and take 90% reduced damage. Now – While Army of the Dead is active, gain 70-110% Summoning Damage and your Minions take 90% reduced damage.

Of the Great Feast

Previous – Your Minions deal 30-45% increased damage but each one drains 1 Essence from you per second. If you have no active Minions, this bonus applies to you instead and you lose 7 Essence per second.

– Your Minions deal 30-45% increased damage but each one drains 1 Essence from you per second. If you have no active Minions, this bonus applies to you instead and you lose 7 Essence per second. Now – Gain 30-45% Summoning damage, but each active Minion drains 1 Essence from you per second. If you have no active Minions, you gain 30-45% increased damage instead, and you lose 7 Essence per second.

Unique Items

Blood Moon Breeches New Affixes:

9-11% Critical Strike Chance.

2-3 Curse Skill Ranks

1-2 Skill Ranks of Golem Mastery.

1-2 Skill Ranks of Hellbent Commander.

Power

Previous – Your Minions’ attacks have a 3-7% chance to randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden. You deal 100-150% increased Overpower damage to enemies affected by your Curses.

– Your Minions’ attacks have a 3-7% chance to randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden. You deal 100-150% increased Overpower damage to enemies affected by your Curses. Now – Your Summoning Skills have a 3-7% chance to randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden. You deal 20-50% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by your Curses.

– Your Summoning Skills have a 3-7% chance to randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden. You deal 20-50% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by your Curses. Curses can now be applied from all of your Summoning Skills, not just Minion attacks.

Deathless Visage

Previous – Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode for Physical damage, increased by 5% for every 30% Critical Strike Damage you have.

– Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode for Physical damage, increased by 5% for every 30% Critical Strike Damage you have. Now – Bone Spear deals 30-50% 40-60% more Critical Strike Damage and forms echoes that burst for Physical damage, increased by 5% for every 25% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Lidless Wall

Previous – Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 15-45% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases this chance by 25% and the maximum possible Bone Storms by 1.

– Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 15-45% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases this chance by 25% and the maximum possible Bone Storms by 1. Now – Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy has up to a 15-45% chance to spawn a Bone Storm around their location. Each Sacrifice bonus increases this chance by 25% and allows you to spawn 1 more Bone Storm. Each active Bone Storm grants 10% 20% Critical Strike Damage.

Paragon

Wither – Legendary Node

Intelligence cap raised from 1,200 to 2,000.

Bloodbath – Legendary Node

Previous – Deal 70% increased Overpower damage.

– Deal 70% increased Overpower damage. Now – Deal 100% increased Overpower damage. After Overpowering, you deal 25% increased Blood Skill damage for 5 seconds.

Tempering

Profane Cage – Defensive Temper Recipe

Removed Ranks of Spiked Armor

Developer’s Note: Spiked Armor can still be found in the Thorn Army recipe.

Rogue

Skills

Twisting Blades

The 8%[X] bonus damage to targets impaled by Twisting Blades duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds and now stacks.

Enhanced Penetrating Shot

Chance to shoot an additional arrow when hitting an Elite or Boss increased from 25% to 40%.

Enhanced Shadow Imbuement

Previous – You gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement.

– You gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement. Now – You gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance against enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement.

Blended Shadow Imbuement

Previous – Shadow Imbuement’s primary explosion makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

– Shadow Imbuement’s primary explosion makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Now – Shadow Imbuement’s damage makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Blended Cold Imbuement

Previous – Lucky Hit: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 35% Chance to instantly Freeze enemies for 3 seconds.

– Lucky Hit: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 35% Chance to instantly Freeze enemies for 3 seconds. Now – Cold Imbuement applies to 2 additional Imbueable Skills and reduces their Energy cost by 35%.

Caltrops

Can now be cast at a target location, rather than always at the Rogue’s feet.

Casting animation updated to no longer moves you backwards.

No longer has the Mobility Skill Tag.

Death Trap

New Functionality : Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates.

: Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates. Damage increased from 250% to 300%.

Rank 5: Death Trap has an additional Pull In effect when it appears.

Prime Death Trap

Previous – Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates.

– Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates. Now – Death Trap Slows all surrounding enemies by 85% for 5 seconds when it activates.

Disciplined Shadow Step

Damage increased from 200%[X] to 300%[X].

Shadow Clone

Is now also considered a Summoning Skill.

Damage from the Shadow Clone is now attributed to the Rogue, allowing it more consistently trigger effects and benefit from damage bonuses.

Rank 5: Casting Shadow Clone will Daze surrounding enemies for 3 seconds and deal 200% damage to them. Your Shadow Clone becomes a Cutthroat Skill on cast.

Rain of Arrows

Previous – Arrows rain down over a large area 2 times, each wave dealing damage. Rain of Arrows’ first wave Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.

– Arrows rain down over a large area 2 times, each wave dealing damage. Rain of Arrows’ first wave Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds. Now – Arrows immediately rain down over a large area dealing damage and Knocking Down all enemies hit for 3 seconds.

– Arrows immediately rain down over a large area dealing damage and Knocking Down all enemies hit for 3 seconds. Damage increased from 220% to 450%.

Delay before arrow impact reduced from 1 second to 0.25 seconds.

Casting animation has been smoothed out and improved.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 4% to 12%.

Rank 5: Rain of Arrows damage is increased by 100% 80% of your Damage to Distant bonus.

Supreme Rain of Arrows

Previous – Rain of Arrows deals 60% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

– Rain of Arrows deals 60% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. Now – Rain of Arrows deals 60% increased damage to both Vulnerable and Crowd Controlled enemies.

The following Skills Tree Upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Methodical Dance of Knives

Subverting Smoke Grenade

Passives

Deadeye

You deal 10/20/30%[X] increased damage to Distant enemies.

Shadow Crash

Previous – Lucky Hit: Shadow Damage has up to a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 0.5/1.0/1.5 seconds.

– Lucky Hit: Shadow Damage has up to a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 0.5/1.0/1.5 seconds. Now – Lucky Hit: Shadow Damage has up to a 10/20/30% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Precision

Stacks required to activate the guaranteed Critical Strike reduced from 4 to 3.

Casting a Marksman Skill no longer generates an additional stack if the skill Critically Strikes.

Baseline Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 50%[X] to 65%[X].

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of True Sight

Now goes up to 21 ranks.

Bonus damage while Inner Sight is active increased from 21-30%[X] to 35-55%[X].

Aspect of Corruption

Previous – Your Imbuement Skills have 25-45%[X] increased potency against Vulnerable enemies.

Now – Your Imbuement Skills have 40-60%[X] increased potency.

Aspect of Siphoned Victuals

Previous – Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Non-Basic Skill has a 5-25% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

– Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Non-Basic Skill has a 5-25% chance to drop a Healing Potion. Now – Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 5-25% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Aspect of Stolen Vigor

Time between Unstoppable Buffs reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds.

Aspect of Cruel Sustenance

Previous – Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive Heal you for 42-252 Life for each enemy damaged, up to a maximum of 126-755 Life.

– Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive Heal you for 42-252 Life for each enemy damaged, up to a maximum of 126-755 Life. Now – Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive grant you a Barrier for 5-15% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds.

Clandestine Aspect

Skill Ranks of Agility and Subterfuge Skills increased from 1-3 to 3-5.

Trickster’s Aspect

Previous – Caltrops and Smoke Grenade receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second.

– Caltrops and Smoke Grenade receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Now – Caltrops, Smoke Grenade, and Death Trap receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second.

Unique Items

Grasp of Shadow

Affix New Inherent : Shadow Clones Execute Injured Non-Elite Enemies Skill ranks of Core Skills Affix is now Skill ranks of Markman and Cutthroat Skills Lucky Hit Chance Affix is now Critical Strike Chance

Power Previous – Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a 24-44% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics the Skill. Now – Casting a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has a 30-50% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics the Skill. Internal cooldown on summoning the Shadow Clone reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second.



Scoundrel’s Leathers

New inherent affix: Your Trap and Grenade Skills are now also considered Core Skills.

Unique effect now also grants 10-20%[x] Core Skill Damage.

Internal cooldown on triggering a trap reduced from 1 second to 0.75 seconds.

Word of Hakan

Additionally grants 30-50% increased Damage to Distant bonus.

Paragon

Ambush Glyph

Damage bonus to Trapped enemies increased from 10%[X] to 12%[X].

Canny Glyph

Non-Physical damage bonus stacking limit increased from 10%[X] to 15%[X].

Chip Glyph

Physical damage bonus stacking limit increased from 10%[X] to 15%[X].

Ranger Rare Node

Damage to Distant increased from 40% to 80%.

Danse Macabre Legendary Node

Damage bonus to your next Skill after casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increased from 50%[X] to 75%[X].

Eldritch Bounty Legendary Node

Damage increase after using an Imbued skill increased from 20%[X] to 30%[X].

No Witnesses — Legendary Node

Ultimate Skill Damage bonus increased from 10% to 20%.

Maximum Bonus increased from 45% to 60%.

Tempering

Imbuement Abundance — Resource Recipe

Changed to Utility Recipe.

Rogue Motion — Mobility Recipe

Removed Movement Speed Affix.

Specialist Evolution — Offensive Recipe

Stun Grenade Size Affix removed.

Rogue Innovation — Utility Recipe

Stun Grenade Size Affix added.

Agile Augments — Weapon Recipe

Chance for Shadow Clone to Deal Double Damage Affix added.

Sorcerer

Developer’s Note: All Sorcerers eventually use Burning and Conjuration builds. The focus behind all of these changes is to try and fix these outlying issues and open more build options. As always, we will continue to monitor the effect this has on Sorcerer’s power level.

Skills

Conjurations

All now show the max limit on the tooltip.

Enhanced Ball Lightning

Previous – Ball Lightning’s Attack Rate is increased by your Attack Speed Bonus, up to 25%.

– Ball Lightning’s Attack Rate is increased by your Attack Speed Bonus, up to 25%. Now – Your attack speed is increased by 5% for 3 seconds each time you cast Ball Lightning, up to 20%.

Wizard’s Ball Lightning

Previous – Hitting an enemy 4 times with one ball lightning spawns a Crackling Energy. 2 times per cast.

– Hitting an enemy 4 times with one ball lightning spawns a Crackling Energy. 2 times per cast. Now – Casting Ball Lightning spawns 2 Crackling Energies.

Mage’s Ball Lightning

Previous – After hitting Close enemies 50 times with Ball Lightning, your next cast stuns enemies for 1 second.

– After hitting Close enemies 50 times with Ball Lightning, your next cast stuns enemies for 1 second. Now – Ball Lightning deals 30%[X] increased damage against Stunned enemies.

Deep Freeze

Final explosion damage increased from 100% to 125%.

Rank 5: Deep Freeze damage is increased by 40% of your Vulnerable Damage bonus.

Prime Deep Freeze

Previous – When Deep Freeze ends, gain 10% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds for each enemy you Froze while it was active.

– When Deep Freeze ends, gain 10% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds for each enemy you Froze while it was active. Now – When Deep Freeze ends, gain 50% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 8 seconds.

Inferno

Rank 5: Enemies within Inferno are Vulnerable. Enemies within Inferno are continually made Vulnerable for 5 seconds.

Supreme Inferno

Previous – While Inferno is active, your Pyromancy Skills cost no Mana.

– While Inferno is active, your Pyromancy Skills cost no Mana. Now – While Inferno is active, your Pyromancy Skills deal 50% increased damage and cost no Mana.

Unstable Currents

Rank 5: Casting Unstable Currents Stuns surrounding enemies for 3 seconds.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Enhanced Spark

Enhanced Fireball

Enhanced Familiar

Enchantments

Fire Bolt

Previous – Dealing Damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life.

– Dealing Damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life. Now – Dealing Burning damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life and unleash a Fire Bolt at a nearby enemy.

Flame Shield

Previous – Flame Shield automatically activates after cumulatively taking 100% of your life. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

– Flame Shield automatically activates after cumulatively taking 100% of your life. Can only happen once every 30 seconds. Now – Taking 30% of your life within 2 seconds activates Flame Shield. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Passives

Devouring Blaze

Previous – You deal 7% Critical Strike damage against Burning Enemies. If they’re Crowd Controlled this increases to 10%.

– You deal 7% Critical Strike damage against Burning Enemies. If they’re Crowd Controlled this increases to 10%. Now – Your Pyromancy Skills deal an additional 10% increased Critical Strike Damage.

Shocking Impact

Previous – Every time you Stun an enemy, you deal X% Lightning Damage to them.

– Every time you Stun an enemy, you deal X% Lightning Damage to them. Now – Every time you Stun an enemy or attempt to Stun a Boss, you deal X% Lightning Damage to them.

Inner Flames

Previous – Your Pyromancy Skills deal 4/8/12% increased damage while you are Healthy.

– Your Pyromancy Skills deal 4/8/12% increased damage while you are Healthy. Now – You deal 6/12/18% increased damage while Healthy.

Icy Touch

Previous – You deal 4% increased Cold damage to Vulnerable enemies.

– You deal 4% increased Cold damage to Vulnerable enemies. Now – You deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Conjuration Mastery

Renamed to Primordial Binding.

Previous – Gain a stacking bonus for each active Conjuration, up to 30 stacks. 1% damage, 1% movement speed, 2% Mana Regeneration.

– Gain a stacking bonus for each active Conjuration, up to 30 stacks. 1% damage, 1% movement speed, 2% Mana Regeneration. Now – Gain a stacking bonus for each active Summon, up to 10 Summons. 2% Summoning damage, 2% movement speed, 4% Mana Regeneration.

Developer’s Note: The power of Conjuration mastery in the endgame limits all Sorcerer builds to become which build can summon the most conjurations possible. We are looking to redistribute the power boost gained from this passive into other parts of the Sorcerer kit.

Legendary Aspects

Splintering Energy

Now an extension of Lightning Spear.

Previous – Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause lightning to arc from it dealing 50-90% damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 100% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

– Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause lightning to arc from it dealing 50-90% damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 100% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus. Now – Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause the spear to arc again to the target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 100% 60-100% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

Aspect of Tenuous Destruction

Damage increased from 25-45% up to 30-50%.

Aspect of Tenuous Agility

Bonus when not using Defensive skills has been increased from double to tripled.

Aspect of Recharging

Mana gained per bounce of Chain Lightning increased from 1.0-5.0 to 2.5-5.0.

Aspect of Searing Wards

Previous – After spending 125-65 Mana, your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles.

– After spending 125-65 Mana, your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles. Now – Firewall slows enemies within by 60%. After spending 125-65 Mana your next Firewall is free to cast, destroys incoming Small Missiles, and Immobilizes anything hit with the initial Cast for 3 seconds.

Gravitational

Moved to Utility category.

Previous – Ball Lightning orbits around you and deal [10 – 30]%[x] increased damage. You may have up to 10 Ball Lightnings and casting more increases the damage of the existing ones by 10% each.

Developer’s Note: The previous version of this affix has been reworked into Okun’s Catalyst.

Now – After creating 7-2 Ball Lightnings, your next Ball Lightning implodes pulling in close enemies before dealing [90% weapon damage] damage in a small area. This damage scales with Ball Lightning.

Of Armageddon

Previous – A hail of Meteorites fall during Inferno dealing Fire damage on impact. Your Meteorites Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds.

– A hail of Meteorites fall during Inferno dealing Fire damage on impact. Your Meteorites Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds. Now – A hail of Meteorites fall during Inferno dealing Fire damage on impact. Your Meteorites Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds. While Inferno is active, your Meteorites deal 300% increased damage.

Unique Items

Sidhe Bindings

Non-physical damage affix replaced with Ranks to Primordial Binding.

Paragon

General

Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies has been changed to Damage Reduction While Healthy.

Searing Heat Node

Previous – Your Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike Chance and deal Direct Damage equal to 20% of your Damage with Fire bonus, up to 60%.

– Your Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike Chance and deal Direct Damage equal to 20% of your Damage with Fire bonus, up to 60%. Now – Your Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike Chance and deal Direct Damage equal to 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, up to 60%. Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike chance and all of your Skills deal increased Direct damage equal to 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, up to 60%. Current Direct Damage Bonus: X%.

Burning Instinct Node

Previous – Your Burning damage is increased by 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, plus 2% for every 30 Intelligence you have, up to 90%.

– Your Burning damage is increased by 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, plus 2% for every 30 Intelligence you have, up to 90%. Now – Your Burning damage is increased by 20% of your Damage with Fire bonus, plus 2% for every 30 Intelligence you have, up to 90%.

Ceaseless Conduit Node

Previous – Crackling Energy has a 25% chance to not consume a Charge when triggered. Crackling Energy’s damage is increased by 2% per 20 Intelligence you have up to 120%.

– Crackling Energy has a 25% chance to not consume a Charge when triggered. Crackling Energy’s damage is increased by 2% per 20 Intelligence you have up to 120%. Now – While you have Crackling Energy charges, your Skills deal 10% increased damage. This amount increases by 4% per 20 Intelligence you have up to 60%. When you reach full charges, your Crackling Energy damage is increased by three times this amount until you run out of charges.

Static Surge Node

Previous – After spending 100 Mana, your next cast of Chain Lightning or Charged Bolts makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds and restores 10% of your Mana. This Mana cost requirement is reduced by Mana Cost Reduction bonuses.

– After spending 100 Mana, your next cast of Chain Lightning or Charged Bolts makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds and restores 10% of your Mana. This Mana cost requirement is reduced by Mana Cost Reduction bonuses. Now – Hitting enemies at least 8 times in a second with Shock Skills restores 30% of your Maximum Mana and increases your damage by 40% 50% for 8 seconds. This cannot be refreshed while active.

Fundamental Release – Legendary Node

Previous – Every time you apply Vulnerable, Burning, or Critically Strike an enemy, they take 10% increased damage from you, up to 30%.

– Every time you apply Vulnerable, Burning, or Critically Strike an enemy, they take 10% increased damage from you, up to 30%. Now – Every time you apply Vulnerable, Burning, or Critically Strike an enemy, they take 10% increased damage from you, up to 30% 50%. Your Ultimate Skill damage is increased by 10% of your Non-Physical Damage bonus, up to 40%.

Conjurer Glyph

20% Conjuration duration replaced with 15%[X] Conjuration Critical Hit Chance.

Tempering Recipes

Ice Blades cast twice removed from Conjuration Augments.

Inferno double damage removed from Pyromancy Augments.

Nightmare Dungeons

A new Affix has been added, Elemental Totems. While in Combat, one of three Totems can spawn.

Cold Totem

Affected monsters slow players and apply vulnerable on hit.

Demonic Totem

Affected monsters move and attack faster.

Spirit Totem

Affected Monsters revive once when killed. Revived monsters do not grant loot or experience upon being defeated.

Monsters only have the buff while inside the area and the totems can be destroyed by attacking them, but they slowly lose health over time and are destroyed on their own after 20 seconds.

Diablo 4 season 7 drops.

Seasonal Nightmare Dungeon Rotation

Vessel of Hatred Dungeons

Beast Graveyard

Farai Cliffs

Feeding Grounds

Forge of Malice

Forgotten Remains

Hallowed Stones

Hierophant Pyre

Iron Cenotaph

Murmuring Spiral

Putrescent Larder

Razak’s Descent

Remnants of Rage

Ruined Wild

Seething Underpass

Sleepless Hollow

Ularian Sepulcher

Base Game Dungeons

Black Asylum

Caldera Gate

Dead Man’s Dredge

Derelict Lodge

Forbidden City

Forsaken Quarry

Hallowed Ossuary

Hoarfrost Demise

Kor Dragan Barracks

Light’s Watch

Maulwood

Mercy’s Reach

Nostrava Deepwood

Zenith

Akkhan’s Grasp

Ancient Reservoir

Bastion Of Faith

Belfry Zakara

Blind Burrows

Faceless Shrine

Haunted Refuge

Heathen’s Keep

Iron Hold

Leviathan’s Maw

Lost Keep

Maugan’s Works

Oblivion

Witchwater

Abandoned Mineworks

Collapsed Vault

Conclave

Corrupted Grotto

Deserted Underpass

Forgotten Ruins

Hakan’s Refuge

Halls of the Damned

Heretic’s Asylum

Inferno

Putrid Aquifer

Shivta Ruins

Sirocco Caverns

Sunken Library

Tomb of the Saints

Uldur’s Cave

Vile Hive

Calibel’s Mine

Domhainne Tunnels

Garan Hold

Hive

Howling Warren

Luban’s Rest

Maddux Watch

Mariner’s Refuge

Oldstones

Sarat’s Lair

Sunken Ruins

Whispering Pines

Ancient’s Lament

Betrayer’s Row

Bloodsoaked Crag

Buried Halls

Carrion Fields

Champion’s Demise

Charnel House

Grinning Labyrinth

Komdor Temple

Mournfield

Path of the Blind

Sealed Archives

Seaside Descent

Storm of the Wilds

Maximum Resistances increased from 2% to 4%.

Desert Escape

Maximum Resistances increased from 2% to 4%.

Song of the Mountain

Armor increased from 200 to 300.

Sage’s Whisper

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Queen’s Supreme

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Blessed Guide

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Ancient Times

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Spiral Morning

All Stats increased from 15 to 60.

Soothing Spices

Maximum Resistances increased from 1% to 2%.

Scents of the Desert Afternoon

Thorns increased from 250 to 400.

Reddamine Buzz

Maximum Life increased from 500 to 750.

The general chance for an Ancestral item to drop has been increased.

The general chance for an Elixir to drop from Elite monsters has been reduced.

The minimum roll for a Legendary affix on an Ancestral item is now equal to the max roll of a non-ancestral item.

The acquisition rate of Infernal Compasses has been adjusted. The chance to acquire one from Greater Helltide Chests has been increased. The chance for an Infernal Compass to drop from the following sources have been decreased: Whispers Nightmare Dungeons Lesser Helltide Chests The Pit A new Whisper Cache has been added, Collection Keys. This will include 3 Infernal Compasses and 3 Nightmare Dungeon Sigils.

The overall drop chance of Gem Fragments has been reduced.

The variance on the roll of a Unique Item’s power has been reduced. Additionally, the variance for the strength of the power further reduces for each Greater Affix present.

Developer’s Note: It doesn’t feel good to get an item that has multiple Greater Affixes with poorly rolled power. This change will make it so that a 4 GA item will always have a good roll on the Unique power.

The Greater Crafting Whisper Cache has been adjusted. It’s now a normal cache, so it will appear more often. Now contains 4 times as many crafting materials than other caches would drop. No longer contains non-crafting items.



Inherent Affixes for Critical Strike Damage on base items has been increased to match the range of Inherent Vulnerable Damage Affixes.

Items that have affixes that are class specific are no longer class-restricted. Instead, the specific affix is now class-restricted.

Developer’s Note: Any affixes that are inactive due to being incompatible with your class will be explicitly called out as disabled on item tooltips.

Items and affixes that are not usable by your current class will explicitly denote which classes can use them on the tooltip using class iconography.

The following list details what affixes are now class restricted or have had the class they are restricted to updated.

Developer’s Note: Most of these affixes are from class-specific Tempering recipes. To acquire them on other classes the item must be tempered by the class that has access, then transferred.

Restricted to Barbarians

Damage to Injured

Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons

Damage after Swapping Weapons

Restricted to Necromancers

Ultimate Cooldown Reduction

Damage While Fortified

Blood Orbs restore essence

Restricted to Rogue

Damage to Poisoned Enemies

Lucky Hit: Chance to Daze

Bonus Maximum Life while Dark Shroud is Active

Restricted to Sorcerer

Bonus Fire Damage

Bonus Cold Damage

Bonus Lightning Damage

Damage to Frozen enemies

Increased Freeze Duration

Damage to Immobilized Enemies

Lucky Hit: Chance to Heal

Restricted to Barbarians and Necromancers

Thorns while Fortified

Restricted to Barbarians and Sorcerers

Bonus Crowd Control Duration

Restricted to Barbarians, Necromancers, Druids, and Sorcerers

Casting Ultimate Restores Resource

All skills that summon entities, such as Necromancer Minions, Druid Companions, Sorcerer Conjurations, are now all tagged as Summon skills for consistency across classes.

Added the Summoning Skill Tag to Druid Companion Skills, Sorcerer Conjuration Skills, Rogue Shadow Clone, Barbarian Call of the Ancients, in addition to Necromancer Raise Skeleton, Golem, and Army of the Dead.

Units created by these Skills are now collectively referred to as Summons.

All damage from Summons is attributed to the player’s character, rather than the Summoned unit.

Updated wording on various effects to use the new Summons terminology where appropriate. Many effects still interact only with the class specific version of these Summons.

Updated wording on various effects to remove “You and your Summons” where it is now redundant to specifically call out your Summons.

Developer’s Note: Summoning Skills have behaved inconsistently across the Classes, making it hard to know how to scale their damage or what effects would interact with your Summons. This update aims to standardize their interactions across the board by attributing the damage they deal to the player, rather than the Summoned unit. This means that damage from your Summons will be able to trigger all of your Lucky Hit effects, and interact with all of your damage modifiers, multipliers, and triggers. Note that effects such as Ring of Mendeln still properly increase their damage output based on the damage bonuses you have for the specific Minion type that triggered the effect. Additionally, specific changes for Necromancer have been implemented to reflect these changes, which can be seen above in the relevant section.

Infernal Hordes

Infernal Compasses have been updated.

Compasses now stack, based on tier. Maximum stack count is 99.

Old compasses from previous seasons will now become “Broken Compasses.” These Compasses can be consumed to generate random Compasses.

User Interface and User Experience

The customization screens for both the Wardrobe and Stablemaster have been updated to improve general readability.

Comparing lower Item Power Rings or Dual wield weapons now always compares a default slot instead of selecting one with the lowest item power.

All nearby crafting materials will now be collected when picking up a stack from the ground.

The description for the Hardcore Challenges for defeating Andariel, Duriel and Lilith now clarify that this refers to the campaign bosses.

The tooltip for Yen’s Blessing has been updated to clarify that the free casts triggered by the item do not count as if the player cast the skill, which implied other effects should also trigger in these cases.

The Key Item Details button is now a toggle instead of requiring you to hold the button down.

Miscellaneous

Mounts can now be customized anywhere.

There are now no more mounts that can be bought with gold, now all Mounts can be acquired either as rewards from various activities or through being purchased in the Shop.

A new option in the Training Yard has been added to toggle damage variance on and off.

Scrolls of Amnesia will no longer drop. Any remaining scrolls on characters created in previous seasons can easily dispose of them.

Gems can now be transmuted into random Legendary and Unique Jewelry.

The Quest to unlock the class mechanic now only needs to be completed once on account wide.

Monster Density has been increased in the following Strongholds: Nostrava Malnok Vyeresz Altar of Ruin Moordaine Lodge Hope’s Light

The Infernal Hordes Gold Chest now rewards more Gold.

Completion of a class quest now rewards a cache of Legendary loot tailored to the class.

Scrolls of Escape can now drop in Infernal Hordes and The Pit.

Once Spirit Boons has been unlocked for the first time, Spirit Offerings will stop dropping for Druid characters on the account and all interactions can be completed through the Spirit Boons menu.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read the Input field in the Create Clan Menu.

Infernal Hordes and Strongholds

Fixed an issue where progression in Kor Dragan could be blocked if Vampiric Corruptions were killed before the objective updated.

Fixed an issue where some enemies could become untargetable in Infernal Hordes, which would block progression.

Fixed multiple instances where progression could be blocked in Infernal Hordes, particularly during Local Co-Op Play.

Season of Witchcraft

Fixed an issue where Hex of Whispers was not displaying the correct Fortify value.

Fixed an issue where certain Headless monsters still had heads.

Fixed an issue where the Doom Orb damage did not properly increase as the ability was upgraded.

Fixed an issue where Headrotten Monsters could spawn while there was no active Headhunt.

Fixed multiple instances where Whispers in Headhunts did not properly progress.

Fixed an issue where Exposed Roots in Rootholds could be interacted with multiple times and spawn multiple boss monsters.

Fixed an issue where the Roothold Ritual of Shackles did not increase the cooldown of Evade.

Fixed an issue where Forgotten Altars spawned in Nightmare Dungeons with a lower than intended frequency.

Gameplay

General

Fixed an issue where some Whisper Cache rewards were based on the character opening them, rather than the character who earned them.

Fixed an issue where ranged Crowd Control effects could cancel Suppressor fields from outside the field.

Fixed an issue where the Wildbolt Aspect did not pull in as many enemies as intended in certain scenarios.

Fixed an issue where Life Per Second Affixes had much lower values than intended.

Fixed an issue where Unique and Mythic Unique items were more frequently attainable from the Purveyor of Curiosities than intended.

Fixed an issue where certain shadow monster attacks in Pit boss encounters had attacks with visuals that did not match with the hitbox of the attack.

Fixed an issue where Changing Difficulty would grant 2 stacks of Mother’s Favor from Heir of Perdition.

Fixed an issue where Killing Echo of Lilith would grant a Resplendent Spark for both Hardcore and Non-Hardcore characters.

Fixed an issue where Legacy versions of Andariel’s Visage on the Eternal Realm could not be equipped.

Fixed an issue where Stormbane’s Wrath could hit players before they first moved in a Nightmare Dungeon.

Developer’s Note: Developer’s Note: Stormbane’s Wrath now has a 60-second grace period of not moving. It will behave as usual once the player moves for the first time.

Fixed an issue where the +% Damage affix rolled incorrectly on Items with between 750 and 800 power. Examples: Item Power 750 Previous – On a Weapon, the affix would always roll at 50%. Now – Affix range is 42-50% Item Power 800 Previous – On a weapon, the affix range was 64-70% Now – Affix Range is 56-70%



Barbarian

Fixed an issue where Barbarian’s Mighty Throw could snapshot bonuses from the initial instance to the rest of the explosions.

Fixed an issue where Earthquakes were not properly consumed by the Seismic Line spawned by Hammer of the Ancients when using Mantle of the Mountain’s Fury.

Fixed an issue where the description for Power Kick did not mention that the upgrade made Kick a Core Skill.

Fixed an issue where Tactical Iron Skin would Heal for more than intended.

Fixed an issue where the screen would jitter when casting Whirlwind.

Fixed an issue where Talic from Call of the Ancients would occasionally fail to cast his Whirlwind ability. Additionally, Call of the Ancients now spawns the Ancients slightly faster.

Druid

Fixed an issue which prevented the One With Nature damage bonus from applying to the Vine Creeper Druid Companion’s active effect.

Fixed an issue where the Nature Magic Wall tempering affix did not increase Earthen Bulwark’s duration.

Fixed an issue where Stone of Vehemen was not tradeable.

Fixed an issue where Shred could Dash without the Primal Shred upgrade learned.

Fixed an issue where Shred could have visual issues when cast with high amounts of attack speed.

Fixed an issue where Stone of Vehemen incorrectly required Vessel of Hatred to equip.

Fixed an issue where the bonus damage to Petrified granted by The Basilisk did not function without the Prime Petrify upgrade unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the Petrify effect from The Basilisk did not reduce Petrify’s Cooldown when hitting boss monsters.

Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Duration bonus from the Calamity Spirit Boon did not fully function with Supreme Lacerate.

Fixed an issue where a Lacerate Critical Strike only refreshed the damage bonus buff from Supreme Lacerate at 10 stacks instead of always refreshing on a Critical Strike.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where the Affliction key passive did not always deal 2 instances of Shadow damage from both Decrepify and Iron maiden when the Aspect of the Cursed Aura was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Needleflare Aspect would incorrectly trigger its pulse of damage around the Necromancer rather than around the Minion when the Minion triggered it.

Fixed an issue where the Shademist Aspect could trigger Ring of Mendeln.

Fixed an issue where the Abyssal Glyph granted 21% bonus damage instead of 10%.

Fixed an issue where the free cast from Blood Artisan’s Cuirass scaled off both current and Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where Soulrift could overpower when using the Blood Boiled Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Blood Orbs spawned from the Tidal Aspect and Blood Wave could overlap and appear as if the orbs did not spawn.

Fixed a bug where Iron Maiden was not being applied by Aspect of the Cursed Aura.

Fixed a bug where Aspect of the Cursed Aura would not gain the 50% bonus from amulets.

Fixed an issue where movement could become difficult if Corpse Tendrils was assigned to left mouse button.

Fixed an issue where Ghastly Bone Prison did not grant additional essence when used on Bosses.

Fixed an issue where Bone Golem would not correctly deal increased damage while you had bonus Summoning Damage.

Fixed an issue where Volatile Blood drops with the Blood Boiling Aspect were reaching the spawn cap instantly.

Rogue

Fixed multiple instances where Tempering affixes for chance to deal double damage, chance to spawn bonus projectiles, and chance to hit twice did not work properly when using Shadow Clone.

Developer’s Note: The following effects and affixes still do not work properly in the context of Shadow Clone:

Additive damage per combo point

Effect Size increase

Effect duration increase

Fixed an issue where Pitfighter’s Gull was Account bound on pickup.

Fixed an issue where the affix for bonus Maximum Life while Dark Shroud is active did not factor in all sources of additional Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where No Witnesses Paragon node was activating on Ultimate skills which had been cast for free.

Fixed an issue where both Critical Strike Chance bonuses to Vulnerable and Crowed Controlled enemies from Trap Mastery could apply at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Shadow Step would incorrectly deal additional damage to adjacent enemies when it killed a target.

Fixed an issue where the Second Wind Passive would not trigger if you had infinite resources, such as from Inner Sight.

Fixed an issue where the Stun Grenade tag on Dance of Knives was not properly flagged as a search-only tag.

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Poison Imbuement would incorrectly increase Poisoning duration.

Fixed an issue that caused Dance of Knives to infinitely cast while using Yen’s Blessing.

Fixed an issue where Methodical Dash reduced Charge cooldown by 2 seconds instead of 3.

Fixed an issue where multiplicative damage to Close Enemies, was not being properly accounted for in the bonus from Close Quarters Combat Key Passive, such as from the Turf and Closer Glyphs.

Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire projectiles with Scoundrel’s Kiss equipped couldn’t hit certain stationary enemies, such as Hollow Defilements.

Fixed an uncommon issue where Preparation wouldn’t reduce your Ultimate Skill’s Cooldown by the appropriate amount.

Fixed an issue where Shroud of Khanduras could trigger certain Lucky Hit effects.

\

Fixed a bug causing Ravager’s Aspect to gain its bonuses multiplicatively with each stack of itself.

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck after using the Volley dismount ability in certain scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the Aspect of Sly Steps could be randomly removed.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where automatic casts of Familiar were not always Lightning based if spawned by Unstable Currents.

Fixed an issue where the Sorcerer’s Familiar was not triggering the Shocking Impact passive.

Fixed an issue where Incinerate’s visuals could occasionally be incorrectly sized when using Flamethrower’s Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Meteor would occasionally stop recharging after changing zones while using Starfall Coronet.

Fixed an issue where Incinerate and its Enhancement were not stacking their damage on the same target.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Overheating would do more damage than intended when combined with Incinerates Enchantment.

Fixed an issue where Sidhe’s Bindings would be account-bound on pick up.

Fixed an issue where Familiar, Ice Blades, and Hydras’ Lucky Hit tempers did not give their bonuses.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed several instances where some skills, paragon nodes, glyphs, and legendary aspects did not properly appear when using Keyword search.

Fixed an issue where Controller navigation in the Party Finder menu was inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where the controller focus would default to required resources instead of the confirm button when enchanting a previously enchanted item.

Fixed an issue where the Welcome Back Booster quest would be tracked as the primary quest even after another quest was completed.

Fixed an issue where the Stats and Materials panel could appear empty when interacting with a Vendor or Crafter NPC.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for unlocking mounts still referenced the previous requirement to reach Level 25.

Fixed an issue where the red X over other choices when making an exclusive Skill choice, such as an Ultimate or Key Passive, did not appear when hovering over the Skill before investing a skill point into it.

Fixed an issue where Dodge Chance could display with values greater than 100%.

Fixed an issue where the Lock Cursor option in Gameplay Settings did not function.

Miscellaneous