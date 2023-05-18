Diablo Immortal Celebrating its One-Year Anniversary with Diablo 4 Event

On June 2, Diablo Immortal will celebrate its first birthday. Fittingly, that's only a few days before Diablo 4 drops onto PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. With the two events lining up so perfectly, the team at Blizzard has decided to throw a joint celebration. To mark its one-year anniversary, Diablo Immortal will kick off a two-month-long celebration by introducing a wealth of Diablo 4-centric content into the game. Blizzard isn't showing all of the surprise gifts just yet, but we do have a good idea of what's going to be coming starting around June 2.

Diablo Immortal's first-anniversary party kicks off with plenty of Lilith-related content. She's set to be the big bad in Diablo 4, so it makes sense to see her pop up here. We're not sure of the specifics just yet, but we do know that we'll be getting the Merciless Monstrosity event, Children of Lility Battle Pass, and Hatred's Heritage Phantom Market. Most likely, the bulk of this content will be cosmetics, but there could also be some fun gameplay elements included.

Speaking of new gameplay elements, later in June players can expect to start on the next chapter of Diablo Immortal's main quest. This time, you'll be heading to the Ancients' Cradle as you pursue Zatham and the Cult of Terror. There, you'll find a new PvP Zone Event, as well as plenty of side quests, bounties, and even new enemy types. The content doesn't stop there though as the team is introducing a new class sometime in July. They don't provide much info on what this class will be, but Blizzard does say that it "favors a mid-range playstyle using a classic weapon type." Your guess is as good as ours on that one.

Diablo Immortal is available now on mobile devices and PC. Meanwhile, Diablo 4 launches on June 6 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you want to hop in early, you can pre-purchase either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition to get up to four days of early access.