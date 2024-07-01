Dino Crisis Remake Requests Grow Louder as Series Celebrates 25th Anniversary

On July 1st, 1999, Dino Crisis arrived in Japan on the original PlayStation. The game would take a few more months to arrive in North America, but it left a lasting impression. In fact, it was so lasting that Capcom’s post on X/Twitter celebrating the game’s 25th anniversary has resulted in a number of fans sharing their hopes for the future of the series. Some are hoping that Capcom celebrating the occasion is a positive sign that we could see a new game or remake, particularly since we haven’t seen a new Dino Crisis in more than two decades!

At this point, Capcom is well aware of the demand for a new Dino Crisis game. The Capcom Super Elections were held earlier this year, and one question specifically asked fans what series they “would like to see get a sequel or new game.” Results of the election were shared last month, and Dino Crisis took home the top spot with 80,769 votes, which was more than 17,000 votes than the runner-up. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Capcom will bring back the series, but the publisher now has a better idea just how many people want to see it return.

The elevator pitch for Dino Crisis is that it’s basically a cross between Resident Evil and Jurassic Park. In fact, the first game in the series was directed and produced by Shinji Mikami. Mikami also happens to be the director of the original Resident Evil, alongside the game’s 2002 remake. Mikami later went on to found Tango Gameworks, departing from the studio shortly before it was closed by Xbox. A remake of Dino Crisis directed by Mikami and done in the spirit of the Resident Evil remakes would go a long way towards bringing the series back to its former glory.

For now, fans are just going to have to hope that Capcom has gotten the message loud and clear. Unfortunately, there’s no way of playing Dino Crisis on modern platforms, so those hoping to celebrate today’s anniversary will have to do so with an original copy of the game on PS1 or Sega Dreamcast. Everyone else will have to settle for the spiritual successor Dinobreak, which came out last year.

