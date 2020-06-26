Disco Elysium Is Getting a TV Series Adaptation

✖

ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium is being adapted into a TV series with a co-producer of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie on board with the production. Disco Elysium is an RPG first released in October 2019 for the PC and is planned to eventually come to other platforms. The new TV series was announced on Friday by indie game developer ZA/UM and the dj2 Entertainment production company and was first reported on by Variety. No release date has been announced nor do we know what streaming or network service the series will call home, and a writer is not attached to the project yet.

The Disco Elysium game that launched late last year immediately got attention and praise for its style and RPG mechanics. It tasks players with controlling an experienced detective solving mysterious from a top-down perspective.

Helen Hindpere, the lead writer at ZA/UM, said the team’s excited to partner with the production company and expand the franchise to medias it hasn’t yet tapped into.

“We’re so gratified at the response Disco Elysium has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Hindpere.

Dmitri M. Johnson, the founder and CEO of dj2 Entertainment and a co-producer on Sonic the Hedgehog, shared his own statement on the potential of the Disco Elysium property as it comes to TV.

Disco Elysium is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential," Johnson said. "The dj2 team is truly thrilled about this extraordinary opportunity to be part of it all.”

Though there’s no release date or any more information about when we can expect this show available now, you can try out the game at a discount if you want to see what all the hype is about before the show releases. It’s available at a 25 percent discount right now on Steam.

“Disco Elysium is a groundbreaking role-playing game,” an overview of the game said. “You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.”

Disco Elysium is currently available on the PC platform.

