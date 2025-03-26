Discord Overlay Gets a Welcome Update

The latest update to Discord brings much-needed changes to its overlay and desktop app to provide better support and performance. The new Game Overlay is the highlight of this update and will provide a snappier experience for players while playing their favorite games with friends. Another aspect of this update is how Discord handles the overlay, which should be less intrusive now. With the desktop app update, Discord users can enjoy more customization options and quality-of-life features. The Discord update is available for free as of this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discord is the most popular third-party app for gaming comms, but fans have had their complaints with it. With this update, many of these issues have been answered, solidifying Discord’s popularity among gamers.

Discord new and improved game Overlay after the update.

The new Game Overlay from Discord is designed to be less invasive and more appealing visually and performatively thanks to the update. It no longer hooks into a game’s window, which can cause hits to performance, but instead uses individual widgets for various functions. With this new design, gamers can customize their widgets and move them around as they see fit.

The new Game Overlay also affects streaming, allowing for streaming directly in the overlay. The new action bar makes it easier than ever to reach voice and video controls and use them with a single click. Additionally, Discord’s new Game Overlay shouldn’t trigger anti-cheat software as often thanks to the update.

The other major aspect of the update is Discord’s desktop app. New themes have been addded, including Light, Ash, Dark, and Onyx, along with new UI density options, Spacious, Default, and Compact. Users can also resize the channel list size, allowing for channels with longer names to be read fully.

The updated desktop app features more centralized controls for voice and video settings, as well as making it easier to see when your microphone or camera are active. Other changes to the app increase readability and customization, making Discord better than ever on PC.

Discord’s updated Desktop App with new improvements.

Gamers around the world use Discord to communicate with their friends while games. Other purposes for it exist as well, such as organizing Dungeons & Dragons groups, hosting calls, streaming, and more. With each update, Discord continues to improve and make it more user-friendly.

Numerous developers also use it to communicate with game communities, sometimes getting feedback or giving out rewards like Capcom did with Monster Hunter Wilds. Rockstar Games has created an official Discord channel for the highly-anticipated GTA6 and has already seen an overwhelming number of fans join it.

Other apps and platforms have tried to compete with Discord, but it remains the most used. It can be used on almost any device and has connections between them such as connecting the mobile app of Discord to the PlayStation 5. It remains to be seen if any other app will challenge Discord’s top spot, but so far the app continues to draw in new users and retain old ones.