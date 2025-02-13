Rockstar Officially Announces Discord Server with GTA 6 Channel

It is no secret Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game of 2025, and many years before that. So much so that other developers are waiting for Rockstar to reveal a release date, or are otherwise planning their games’ launches around GTA 6. Fans have been rabid for any news on GTA 6’s release date, reading into anything Rockstar does as having a hint when the next entry will be released. To add fuel to the fire, Rockstar has created a Discord server to talk about its games with a channel made specifically for GTA 6, and fans are joining and commenting at a rapid pace, resulting in absolute chaos.

As one can imagine, GTA players descended into the Rockstar Games server and immediately gravitated towards the GTA 6 channel. Any hope of decent discussion about the game was quickly eroded, however, by unending messages from everyone typing as fast as they could. Some of them were totally nonsensical while others were the usual pleads for a new trailer.

Grand theft auto 6 protagonists.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Discord channel can be joined by anyone with the invite link which was only formally given out a day after the Discord channel went live. Rockstar Games dropped a note about the Discord channel in its weekly GTA Online update and said it could be used to stay up on news and to connect with other players.

“Whether you’re coordinating with a Heist crew, organizing a car meet, or putting a team together to take advantage of this week’s Casino Story Mission bonuses, there’s no better place to connect with like-minded players than on the newly launched official Rockstar Games Discord,” Rockstar said.

Many expect GTA 6 to be released in the Fall of 2025, but Rockstar Games’ owner Take-Two Interactive has floated the idea of a possible delay to 2026 if needed. Previous statements did point to the 2025 Fall release window, with leaks even pinpointing this to September 17th. After the reveal this week that Borderlands 4 would be out in September, some took that as a better indication of when GTA 6 would release since both games are ultimately owned by the same parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Aside from a desire to know the release date and for the second trailer to drop, fans are also debating what GTA 6 will be priced at. Some believe it will be priced at the now industry standard of $69.99, while others fear Rockstar Games will raise the price even higher. If the latter is true, it will likely set a new standard for video game pricing going forward.

Right now, the Discord server set up by Rockstar Games is still abuzz with mostly nonsense while GTA players wait for GTA 6 news, but you can join it now to be part of that buzz until we actually get something worth talking about in a Discord channel.