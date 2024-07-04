Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Hotfix Update

A new hotfix update has been rolled out in Disney Dreamlight Valley on all platforms. The hotfix is a small one, and should resolve an issue that players were having with items in Scrooge McDuck’s Store. Apparently, the issue was making it so that players could not purchase duplicates of items that they had previously obtained through the Premium Shop or through various Star Paths. The hotfix will make it easier for players to decorate their valleys as intended, and that’s bound to be a relief for a lot of players. Thankfully, this got prioritized ahead of the game’s next major content update, which won’t be coming until sometime later in the summer.

“A small hotfix update is currently being deployed on all platforms to fix an issue preventing players from purchasing duplicates of Premium Shop and Star Path items via Scrooge McDuck’s Store,” the game’s X/Twitter account reads.

A lot of times, these types of issues aren’t resolved until the next major update is released for the game, but it’s not unusual to see Gameloft roll out the occasional hotfix; back in May, the developer did just that to resolve an issue related to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. It’s possible the Scrooge Store issue was deemed too big to wait on, since we likely won’t see Update 12 until August at the earliest.

The current roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley was revealed late last year. Since Update 11 has only been available for about a week now, very little is known about what to expect in Update 12. We do know that it will see the arrival of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, and it will also see the release of the third and final chapter of the game’s paid expansion A Rift in Time. Nothing else is currently known, and Gameloft will probably keep a lid on things for a few weeks, as players spend more time with the current content and Star Path.

It’s worth noting that Update 12 is the last thing on the game’s current roadmap, and nothing else is known beyond the summer. As such, we should probably expect to see a new roadmap released soon, as well!

