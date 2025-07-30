Disney Dreamlight Valley Treasure Hunt Event Has an Exclusive New Item to Unlock

Over the last few weeks, Disney Dreamlight Valley has featured a lot of pirate-themed content. While a new update is around the corner, it seems Gameloft is in no rush to see off the pirate celebration. The developers have revealed a new in-game event that will begin today, running through August 12th. The Treasure Hunt event will task players with seeking out Yellow Treasure Cracks that will spawn in one location in the Valley each day. These Treasure Cracks will contain a Treasure Note, which has a riddle that players must solve to find a hidden Memory Orb.

By obtaining four Memory Orbs in this event, players can unlock an exclusive event image. Once players have used the Treasure Note to determine the location of that day’s Memory Orb, they’ll find several blockers they’ll have to take care of using their Pickaxe, Shovel, or Watering Can. Only one of these blockers will actually contain the Memory Orb, so players will have to get to work once they’ve figured out the day’s riddle. The catch with these Memory Notes is that they will disappear from the player’s inventory each morning at 9 a.m. local time the next day. At that point, a new Treasure Crack will appear in a location around the Valley, with a different Memory Note.

image courtesy of gameloft

The unlocked event image will reveal where players will need to head next. Once players have obtained the four necessary Memory Orbs, they’ll find an area of the Valley that will have a Treasure Crack somewhere close by. Upon digging it up, players will receive the event’s big item: a Touch of Magic Pirate Flag. Once obtained, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be able to decorate the flag with their own custom design. After players have completed the image, they’ll still be able to participate in the Treasure Hunt until the event comes to an end. There’s actually an incentive to do so, as it will allow players to unlock Memory Orbs for the game’s existing Valley memories.

With just four Memory Orbs necessary to complete the Treasure Hunt, Disney Dreamlight Valley players shouldn’t have too much trouble finishing everything by the time the event comes to an end on August 12th. Already, users on Reddit have noted that the Yellow Treasure Cracks can be spotted from Build Mode, so players that are having a tough time finding them can always use that overhead method. It’s worth noting that these Treasure Cracks will only spawn in areas that the player has already unlocked in the game.

All in all, this seems like a neat little event. At the very least, it should help tide players over until Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next free update, which will be arriving at some point in the month of August. The game’s developers have not announced a specific date just yet, but the release window was recently updated from “summer” to “coming soon,” which means we can probably expect to see it within the next couple of weeks. Hopefully Gameloft won’t keep fans waiting on news for too much longer!

