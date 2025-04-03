Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza Event Guide for 2025

While Disney Dreamlight Valley added a new St. Patrick’s Day event to the annual calendar this year, several seasonal events have already become traditions. This includes the annual Eggstravaganza, which typically takes place in March or April, around the Easter holiday. First started in 2023, this event returned for 2024 and is now back for round three in 2025. Whether this is your first time going on the egg hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley or you just want a refresher on what’s new, this guide will help you make the most of the Eggtravaganza.

Typically, the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley starts a few days before the Easter holiday weekend and runs for about 10 days total. This year, the event started a little early, beginning on April 2nd at midnight local time and running through April 22nd. As in previous years, the event will begin with a letter delivered to your Disney Dreamlight Valley mailbox, which should spark the ability to participate.

Like in previous years, the event will center on collecting eggs. Each Biome will have 3 Egg Fruit bushes, giving players the chance to collect 3 Egg-cellent Fruit once every hour.

Meanwhile, Wild Spring Eggs will spawn at random every 30 minutes, with a maximum of 10 at any given time. These will also appear across all Biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Players will also once again be able to grow the Spring V-EGG-Etables by crafting seeds from the other collectible eggs, as well. The crafting recipe for the V-EGG-Etables seeds is:

1 Egg-cellent Fruit

1 Wild Spring Egg

20 Dreamlight

You can find this item in the Functional area of the Crafting menu.

How to Find the New Purple Eggs in Eggstravaganza 2025 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The new purple eggs in this year’s DDV Eggstravaganza

This year’s new addition to the Eggstravaganza event will be Purple Eggs. These new eggs can be found in various Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Like Wild Spring Eggs, only 10 can be available at any given time. However, the new Purple Eggs will spawn once every 5 minutes, giving you the ability to collect more of them if you’re quick!

Here all all the realms where you can find Purple Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Moana

Toy Story

Lion King

Beauty and the Beast

Mulan

These new eggs will be featured in this year’s three new crafting recipes. They can be a bit tricky to find due to being spread out across the realms and the fact that they’re fairly small.

All New Craftables for the 2025 Eggstravaganza

In addition to the new Purple Eggs, this year’s Eggstravaganza will add three new seasonal items to craft at the Crafting Station. The new recipe are as follows:

Hanging Egg Chair – 25 Purple Spring Eggs, 20 Wild Spring Eggs, 20 Egg-cellent Fruit, 20 Spring V-EGG-etables

Egg-cellent Balloons – 10 Purple Spring Eggs, 5 Wild Spring Eggs, 5 Egg-cellent Fruits, 5 Spring V-EGG-Etable, 5 Rope

Potted Spring Egg Tree – 10 Purple Spring Eggs, 5 Wild Spring Eggs, 5 Egg-cellent Fruits, 5 Spring V-EGG-etables, 1 Rich Soil

These new recipes will join previously available items for the Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event, bringing us up to 9 total craftable items for the annual event. They will be found in the Furniture section of the Creating Menu.

All Eggstravaganza Event Tasks & How to Complete Them

The Eggstravaganza tasks have an egg-shaped icon

This year, no new Village Tasks have been added. So, players who have previously participated in the Eggstravaganza will be familiar with how to complete the event tasks and may already have the rewards. Here’s a quick refresher for new players or those who need a reminder.

Spring Taste Test – Eat All Three Spring Meals (Spring Egg Bowl, Spring Mimosa Eggs, and Spring Chocolate) to get Spring Tableware

Eggs-ceptional Decorating – Place 4 crafted egg-themed furniture pieces to get Tulip Lamp

WALL-E Loves Flowers – Pick up 50 flowers with WALL-E to get a Decorative Tulip Bouquet

That’s Not Where Eggs Come From – Harvest Spring V-EGG-etable in the following amounts: 10 V-EGG-etable Harvested – Spring Chocolate 30 V-EGG-etable Harvested – Blue Spring Rabbit 60 V-EGG-etable Harvested – Pink Spring Rabbit 100 V-EGG-Etable Harvested – Yellow Spring Rabbit



These tasks will be found in the Village section of your Dreamlight Duties tab, and you can use the pin task feature to keep track of your progress.