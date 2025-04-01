Disney Dreamlight Valley Just Teased a Major Quality of Life Update

On April 1st, most gamers know not to trust anything they see from their favorite games’ social media accounts. So when the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account posted a joke about Dreamlight Stomper shoes that destroy crafted items, fans knew it was just a prank. But after confirming that the super shoes were an April Fools’ post, Disney Dreamlight Valley showed off a real item that’s coming to the game with its next update. They may not have confirmed what it does, but putting two and two together suggests it’s a long-requested quality-of-life update.

This morning, @DisneyDLV joined in the social media fun by posting a clearly fake new item for the game. These Dreamlight Stompers are supposedly a shoe that lets Dreamers break down their crafted items… by stomping on them. Since Donald Duck is the only one allowed to throw those kinds of tantrums in the Valley, most fans immediately spotted the joke for what it was. But then, things took an interesting turn.

Wish you could break down your crafted items? In our next update, use the BRAND NEW Dreamlight Stompers to SMASH'EM TO PIECES! 👟🔨💥✨ pic.twitter.com/1j3rNHRMAi — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 1, 2025

A few hours after the joke post, @DisneyDLV returned to X for the true reveal. In a follow-up post, they shared an image of the “peculiar thing” that’s actually headed to Disney Dreamlight Valley with the game’s next update. Instead of confirming what the workbench-like item does, the post asks gamers what they think it is.

Given that the previous tease involved breaking down crafted items, many players are hopeful that Gameloft plans to deliver on a long-requested feature. In fact, the first response to the post is a fan suggesting it might be “a bench where we can destroy items we have made back into the resources we made it with.” And who responded to that post? None other than @DisneyDLV themselves. It’s not official confirmation, but choosing to highlight this post after the joke shoes did exactly that sure makes it seem like we might finally be able to recycle crafted items. And in fact, the account has responded to several other posts with similar claims, suggesting the mystery bench may indeed be used to deconstruct crafted items.

Alright, April Fools! While there are no Dreamlight Stompers arriving in the next update… there is.. this.. peculiar thing 🤔



What do you think it is? pic.twitter.com/H9MdKUAbCs — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 1, 2025

Fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley know that resources are precious. And while you often have to use those resources to craft items for quests, you don’t always wind up using the crafted items after ticking off your task. This can feel like a bit of a waste since there’s no way to reclaim the resources, and some items also can’t be sold. Now, it looks like we might just be finally getting a way to turn crafted items back into materials that can be put towards our next big dream. If that proves to be the case, it will be a huge quality-of-life improvement for the game, letting players finally get rid of crafted items to regain some of the resources used to make them.

This teaser is the first look at what’s to come in the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update. We don’t have an exact date just yet, but we do know the next major content update for the game is scheduled for Spring 2025. We’re officially in spring now, which means the clock for the Alice in Wonderland update is ticking.

Based on the Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap for the year, the Spring 2025 update will bring in themes from Alice in Wonderland. And as fans have pointed out, the item teased above certainly seems to fit the bill, which means it will likely arrive alongside the other Wonderland content. Since the last update arrived on February 26th, and we tend to see new content drop roughly every two months or so, it’s likely the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update will arrive sometime in mid to late April.

If you weren’t already excited about Wonderland content, the possible addition of an item that deconstructs crafted objects might raise the hype a bit. Let us know if you’re looking forward to seeing this item in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the comments below!