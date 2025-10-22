Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches First Brand-New Halloween Event in 3 Years

Aside from massive free updates with new characters, live events are one of the most exciting parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Since the game’s release in 2022, many holiday events have become recurring annual traditions. While these returning events often feature new additions to keep them exciting, fans who’ve played Disney Dreamlight Valley for the last 3 years would love a little variety. And this year, Disney Dreamlight Valley is adding a new way to celebrate spooky season.

The Valley has already been celebrating Halloween in style with the return of the annual Trick or Treat event, which started on October 15th and runs through October 31st. But this year, Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed a brand-new haunting event to go alongside the tried-and-true candy-collecting tradition. From October 22nd through November 11th, players can also participate in the new Haunted Floating Festival event. This mysterious new seasonal event tasks players with solving various puzzles as they explore a new area, with plenty of fun new prizes to collect.

How to Participate in the Haunted Floating Festival Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by ComicBook

This new Halloween event is a bit more involved than the usual Trick or Treat tradition. Unlike Treat or Treat, you won’t find a letter to start the event in your mailbox. Instead, to participate in the Haunted Floating Festival event, you’ll need to find a special portal in the Plaza. But don’t worry, it’s hard to miss. Use the floating portal to teleport to the new Haunted Floating Island. Here, you’ll be able to explore the new area to uncover a series of puzzles that offer prizes once solved. Once you go through the portal, the Haunted Floating Island event and puzzle list will be added to your Events tab, so you can track your progress.

The first three puzzles will be unlocked right at the start of the event on October 22nd. Then, a new Potion Brewer’s House puzzle event begins on October 29th, and the final Haunted Mansion puzzle unlocks on November 5th. That means that players will want to check in with Disney Dreamlight Valley a few times throughout the event period to solve every puzzle. Once you travel to the Haunted Floating Island, it’s time to track down and riddle through a series of puzzles to snag your prizes.

October 22nd Puzzles

Starting today, players will have 3 puzzles to solve on the Haunted Floating Island. First, we’ll need to figure out Zero the ghostly fox’s favorite food. Then, there are weathered pillars that require combinations to reveal their mysteries. Tracking down the clues will guide you to the right solution. Finally, there’s a howling tree that you’ll need to gift with a specific item to help heal its curse. To learn what to give it, track down a special book that should hold the answer.

These puzzles will be available until the event ends. But, if you crack them quickly, two more will unlock to keep you busy through the end of the Haunted Floating Island event on November 11th.

October 29th Puzzle

Screenshot by ComicBook

On October 29th, a new puzzle will appear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players will get access to a new Potion Brewer’s House, which was previously blocked by unclearable Night Thorns. Inside, you’ll find a recipe for a mysterious potion. This puzzle unlocks at midnight local time on October 29th, so you’ve got time to prepare your best potion-making outfit.

November 5th Puzzle

Finally, Disney Dreamlight Valley is paying homage to the Haunted Mansion attraction at Walt Disney World with its last puzzle. The Haunted Mansion will appear on November 5th, giving players a quiz to complete for a special prize. This final puzzle unlocks at midnight local time on November 5th.

The festival area will be decorated to suit the season, but you won’t be able to edit or decorate it like you can other floating islands in Disney Dreamlight Valley. DreamSnaps will also not be available here, but you can travel back to the Valley via Wishing Well or your map at any time.

Are you excited to jump into a brand-new Disney Dreamlight Valley event?