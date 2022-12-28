Disney Lorcana Reveals Another New Card

Disney Lorcana is inching closer to release, as Ravensburger has released another image of a brand new card. Earlier this week, the social media accounts for Disney Lorcana released an image of their first Olaf card, which will assumably be released as part of the card game's first set in 2023. Olaf is an Amethyst Ink card that interestingly is described as an "Ally" card and doesn't appear to have any abilities. This marks the second new card type revealed in just as many weeks, adding to the "Action" card revealed last week on social media. There are other character cards that were previously revealed at D23 which had the "Hero" and "Villain" keywords along with a specific type of "Born" descriptor, such as "Storyborn," "Dreamborn," and "Floodborn." You can check out the Olaf card down below.

The upcoming Disney Lorcana collectible card game is due out for release next year and looks to become a potential rival for games like Magic: The Gathering and the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Few details, such as how gameplay will work, have been revealed as of yet, although that hasn't stopped the early preview cards sold at D23 to sell for big bucks on eBay. Each player in the game is described as an "Illumineer," a sorcerer with the ability to summon various characters from across Disney's many stories. Characters summoned by players are "Glimmers" of actual Disney characters, and the game will involve quests of some kind along with an overarching storyline.

Disney Lorcana will also be supported by a robust Organized Play system designed to help ease newcomers to trading card games into the play experience. In an interview with ComicBook.com, veteran game designer Ryan Miller spoke about his excitement of seeing Disney Lorcana come to life. "I always say that making games is kind of like that feeling you get when you bought someone a gift and they haven't gotten it yet, and you're excited for them to open it," Miller said. It's that kind of excitement that I feel every time I work on a game, and I've never been more excited about any game I've worked on before Disney Lorcana."

Disney Lorcana will be released in Fall 2023.

