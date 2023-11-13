Disney Lorcana: Every Amber Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana has fully revealed its next set and we've got a look at all the Amber Ink cards. Today, Disney Lorcana fully revealed the 204 cards found in Rise of the Floodborn, the upcoming second set that will be released this week at game stores. We're breaking down all 204 cards by splitting them into Ink colors. First up is Amber, the ink color focused on populating the board with characters. Amber cards are not only designed to help buff each other, they also have healing effects to help the cards last a little longer.

Rise of the Floodborn's Amber Legendary cards are Mufasa – Betrayed Leader and Snow White – Well Wisher. Both cards play into the theme of pulling more characters into play in various ways. When Mufasa is banished, players can play the top card from their deck for free provided that it's a Character card. Meanwhile, Snow White (a Floodborn character, meaning that it can enter play a turn early using Shift) can pull characters from the discard pile back into her player's hand whenever she quests.

Other notably cards in the deck are the Seven Dwarfs (many of which have synergies both with each other and various Snow White cards) and Christopher Robin – Adventurer, who gives the player 2 Lore whenever the card is readied while at least two other characters are in play. You can check out all the new cards below: