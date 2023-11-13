Disney Lorcana: Every Amber Card in Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana has revealed its full second set and we've got a look at all the Amber cards.

By Christian Hoffer

Disney Lorcana has fully revealed its next set and we've got a look at all the Amber Ink cards. Today, Disney Lorcana fully revealed the 204 cards found in Rise of the Floodborn, the upcoming second set that will be released this week at game stores. We're breaking down all 204 cards by splitting them into Ink colors. First up is Amber, the ink color focused on populating the board with characters. Amber cards are not only designed to help buff each other, they also have healing effects to help the cards last a little longer.

Rise of the Floodborn's Amber Legendary cards are Mufasa – Betrayed Leader and Snow White – Well Wisher. Both cards play into the theme of pulling more characters into play in various ways. When Mufasa is banished, players can play the top card from their deck for free provided that it's a Character card. Meanwhile, Snow White (a Floodborn character, meaning that it can enter play a turn early using Shift) can pull characters from the discard pile back into her player's hand whenever she quests. 

Other notably cards in the deck are the Seven Dwarfs (many of which have synergies both with each other and various Snow White cards) and Christopher Robin – Adventurer, who gives the player 2 Lore whenever the card is readied while at least two other characters are in play. You can check out all the new cards below: 

Bashful - Hopeful Romantic

Christopher Robin - Adventurer

Cinderella - Ballroom Sensation

Cobra Bubbles - Just a Social Worker

Doc - Leader of the Seven Dwarfs

Dopey - Always Playful

Eudora - Accomplished Seamstress

Gaston - Baritone Bully

Grand Duke - Advisor to the King

Grumpy - Bad Tempered

Happy - Good-Natured

King Louie - Jungle VIP

Mickey Mouse - Friendly Face

Mufasa - Betrayed Leader

Mulan - Free Spirit

Mulan - Reflecting

Nana - Darling Family Pet

Piglet - Very Small Animal

Rapunzel - Gifted Artist

Rapunzel - Sunshine

Sleepy - Nodding Off

Sneezy - Very Allergic

Snow White - Lost in the Forest

Snow White - Unexpected Houseguest

Snow White - Well Wisher

The Queen - Commanding Presence

The Queen - Regal Monarch

Hold Still

Last Stand

Painting the Roses Red

World's Greatest Criminal Mind

Zero to Hero

Dragon Gem

Sleepy's Flute

